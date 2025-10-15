Digital Oil Memecoin (OIL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00011432 $ 0.00011432 $ 0.00011432 24H Low $ 0.00013105 $ 0.00013105 $ 0.00013105 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00011432$ 0.00011432 $ 0.00011432 24H High $ 0.00013105$ 0.00013105 $ 0.00013105 All Time High $ 0.00353663$ 0.00353663 $ 0.00353663 Lowest Price $ 0.00011432$ 0.00011432 $ 0.00011432 Price Change (1H) -0.83% Price Change (1D) -1.25% Price Change (7D) -27.74% Price Change (7D) -27.74%

Digital Oil Memecoin (OIL) real-time price is $0.00012401. Over the past 24 hours, OIL traded between a low of $ 0.00011432 and a high of $ 0.00013105, showing active market volatility. OIL's all-time high price is $ 0.00353663, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00011432.

In terms of short-term performance, OIL has changed by -0.83% over the past hour, -1.25% over 24 hours, and -27.74% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Digital Oil Memecoin (OIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 123.22K$ 123.22K $ 123.22K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 123.22K$ 123.22K $ 123.22K Circulation Supply 998.32M 998.32M 998.32M Total Supply 998,320,873.451174 998,320,873.451174 998,320,873.451174

The current Market Cap of Digital Oil Memecoin is $ 123.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OIL is 998.32M, with a total supply of 998320873.451174. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 123.22K.