DESK is a next-generation DeFi perpetual trading infrastructure designed for both human traders and AI agents. The protocol combines two trading systems: a Pool-based model (evolved from the HMX platform) and a new Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) engine. DESK enables cross-margin trading, embedded money markets, real-time oracle feeds (via Pyth, Stork, RedStone), and modular integration with AI trading agents. Its architecture focuses on scalability, capital efficiency, and developer extensibility—making DESK a core building block for the future of onchain perps.

