DESK (DESK) real-time price is $0.00106843. Over the past 24 hours, DESK traded between a low of $ 0.00103886 and a high of $ 0.0010749, showing active market volatility. DESK's all-time high price is $ 0.00474878, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00091046.

In terms of short-term performance, DESK has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, +2.84% over 24 hours, and -32.83% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

The current Market Cap of DESK is $ 987.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DESK is 923.97M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.07M.