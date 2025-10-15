Degen Hours (SLEEP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000774 $ 0.00000774 $ 0.00000774 24H Low $ 0.00000839 $ 0.00000839 $ 0.00000839 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000774$ 0.00000774 $ 0.00000774 24H High $ 0.00000839$ 0.00000839 $ 0.00000839 All Time High $ 0.00013405$ 0.00013405 $ 0.00013405 Lowest Price $ 0.00000604$ 0.00000604 $ 0.00000604 Price Change (1H) -0.10% Price Change (1D) -5.50% Price Change (7D) -21.28% Price Change (7D) -21.28%

Degen Hours (SLEEP) real-time price is $0.00000791. Over the past 24 hours, SLEEP traded between a low of $ 0.00000774 and a high of $ 0.00000839, showing active market volatility. SLEEP's all-time high price is $ 0.00013405, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000604.

In terms of short-term performance, SLEEP has changed by -0.10% over the past hour, -5.50% over 24 hours, and -21.28% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Degen Hours (SLEEP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 78.87K$ 78.87K $ 78.87K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 78.87K$ 78.87K $ 78.87K Circulation Supply 10.00B 10.00B 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Degen Hours is $ 78.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SLEEP is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.87K.