The live DeFiGeek Community Japan price today is 24.24 USD. Track real-time TXJP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TXJP price trend easily at MEXC now.The live DeFiGeek Community Japan price today is 24.24 USD. Track real-time TXJP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore TXJP price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About TXJP

TXJP Price Info

TXJP Official Website

TXJP Tokenomics

TXJP Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

DeFiGeek Community Japan Logo

DeFiGeek Community Japan Price (TXJP)

Unlisted

1 TXJP to USD Live Price:

$24.24
$24.24$24.24
-0.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-15 04:14:55 (UTC+8)

DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 24.18
$ 24.18$ 24.18
24H Low
$ 24.56
$ 24.56$ 24.56
24H High

$ 24.18
$ 24.18$ 24.18

$ 24.56
$ 24.56$ 24.56

$ 33.01
$ 33.01$ 33.01

$ 20.1
$ 20.1$ 20.1

--

-0.85%

-5.69%

-5.69%

DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) real-time price is $24.24. Over the past 24 hours, TXJP traded between a low of $ 24.18 and a high of $ 24.56, showing active market volatility. TXJP's all-time high price is $ 33.01, while its all-time low price is $ 20.1.

In terms of short-term performance, TXJP has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.85% over 24 hours, and -5.69% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) Market Information

$ 5.09M
$ 5.09M$ 5.09M

--
----

$ 5.09M
$ 5.09M$ 5.09M

210.00K
210.00K 210.00K

210,000.0
210,000.0 210,000.0

The current Market Cap of DeFiGeek Community Japan is $ 5.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TXJP is 210.00K, with a total supply of 210000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.09M.

DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of DeFiGeek Community Japan to USD was $ -0.20819035287304.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeFiGeek Community Japan to USD was $ -4.1216968800.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeFiGeek Community Japan to USD was $ -4.5591634320.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeFiGeek Community Japan to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.20819035287304-0.85%
30 Days$ -4.1216968800-17.00%
60 Days$ -4.5591634320-18.80%
90 Days$ 0--

What is DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP)

DeFiGeek Community (DFGC) is a decentralized community that originated in Japan, dedicated to building practical and composable DeFi Dapps and tools that help drive the evolution of Web3. Unlike many communities that revolve around a single protocol, DFGC embraces a multi-project philosophy, encouraging innovation across a wide range of decentralized applications. Our community includes experienced developers, designers, researchers, and supporters who collaborate to create open-source, transparent, and community-governed tools. DFGC is not limited to developers—we welcome anyone passionate about contributing to the decentralized future, whether through ideas, design, operations, or outreach.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) Resource

Official Website

DeFiGeek Community Japan Price Prediction (USD)

How much will DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for DeFiGeek Community Japan.

Check the DeFiGeek Community Japan price prediction now!

TXJP to Local Currencies

DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TXJP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP)

How much is DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) worth today?
The live TXJP price in USD is 24.24 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current TXJP to USD price?
The current price of TXJP to USD is $ 24.24. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of DeFiGeek Community Japan?
The market cap for TXJP is $ 5.09M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of TXJP?
The circulating supply of TXJP is 210.00K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TXJP?
TXJP achieved an ATH price of 33.01 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TXJP?
TXJP saw an ATL price of 20.1 USD.
What is the trading volume of TXJP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TXJP is -- USD.
Will TXJP go higher this year?
TXJP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TXJP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-15 04:14:55 (UTC+8)

DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-14 20:24:00Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, SKYAI Drops Over 40% in 24h
10-14 19:19:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $624 million in the past 24 hours, over 210,000 traders liquidated
10-14 18:42:00Industry Updates
Crypto market pauses rally and turns bearish, total market cap drops to $3.93 trillion
10-14 18:27:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap breaks through $310 billion to reach new high, increasing by over $80 billion this year
10-14 17:21:00Industry Updates
Preview: Powell to deliver speech today, potentially influencing rate cut pace and monetary policy expectations
10-14 14:09:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin Falls Below $114,000, Ethereum Drops Below $4,200

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.