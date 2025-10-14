Defi Cattos (CATTOS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.000278 24H High $ 0.00030852 All Time High $ 0.00216791 Lowest Price $ 0.0002094 Price Change (1H) +0.58% Price Change (1D) -6.15% Price Change (7D) -35.67%

Defi Cattos (CATTOS) real-time price is $0.00028103. Over the past 24 hours, CATTOS traded between a low of $ 0.000278 and a high of $ 0.00030852, showing active market volatility. CATTOS's all-time high price is $ 0.00216791, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0002094.

In terms of short-term performance, CATTOS has changed by +0.58% over the past hour, -6.15% over 24 hours, and -35.67% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Defi Cattos (CATTOS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 281.03K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 281.03K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Defi Cattos is $ 281.03K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CATTOS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 281.03K.