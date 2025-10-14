Darwin's Lab is a self-evolving AI ecosystem built on the principle of Synthetic Darwinism. Instead of training one monolithic model, Darwin spawns an evolving population of agents that design, mutate, and judge each other in recursive loops. Intelligence emerges not through manual training, but through selection pressure, competition, and adaptation. Darwin doesn't just run models—it evolves intelligence.

