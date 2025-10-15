CULOSUI (CULO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00018283 $ 0.00018283 $ 0.00018283 24H Low $ 0.00021729 $ 0.00021729 $ 0.00021729 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00018283$ 0.00018283 $ 0.00018283 24H High $ 0.00021729$ 0.00021729 $ 0.00021729 All Time High $ 0.00132675$ 0.00132675 $ 0.00132675 Lowest Price $ 0.0001658$ 0.0001658 $ 0.0001658 Price Change (1H) +4.18% Price Change (1D) -4.07% Price Change (7D) -35.00% Price Change (7D) -35.00%

CULOSUI (CULO) real-time price is $0.00019578. Over the past 24 hours, CULO traded between a low of $ 0.00018283 and a high of $ 0.00021729, showing active market volatility. CULO's all-time high price is $ 0.00132675, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0001658.

In terms of short-term performance, CULO has changed by +4.18% over the past hour, -4.07% over 24 hours, and -35.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CULOSUI (CULO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 193.28K$ 193.28K $ 193.28K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 193.28K$ 193.28K $ 193.28K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CULOSUI is $ 193.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CULO is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 193.28K.