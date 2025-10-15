Cosmo is a community-driven meme token on the Base blockchain. The project originated from a sleek greyhound featured in an official Base chain update video, which the community embraced as the unofficial dog of Base. Cosmo focuses on the cultural and narrative layer of the Base ecosystem, emphasizing community-led growth, storytelling, and content creation. The token has no promised utility or financial value, and is intended purely as a cultural and social experiment.

