Cosmo (COSMO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00005904 24H High $ 0.00006475 All Time High $ 0.00089054 Lowest Price $ 0.00005517 Price Change (1H) -0.30% Price Change (1D) -2.60% Price Change (7D) -19.93%

Cosmo (COSMO) real-time price is $0.00006157. Over the past 24 hours, COSMO traded between a low of $ 0.00005904 and a high of $ 0.00006475, showing active market volatility. COSMO's all-time high price is $ 0.00089054, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00005517.

In terms of short-term performance, COSMO has changed by -0.30% over the past hour, -2.60% over 24 hours, and -19.93% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cosmo (COSMO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 55.73K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 55.73K Circulation Supply 905.20M Total Supply 905,204,147.8626863

The current Market Cap of Cosmo is $ 55.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COSMO is 905.20M, with a total supply of 905204147.8626863. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.73K.