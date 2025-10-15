Cisco xStock (CSCOX) Price Information (USD)

Cisco xStock (CSCOX) real-time price is $68.83. Over the past 24 hours, CSCOX traded between a low of $ 67.1 and a high of $ 69.17, showing active market volatility. CSCOX's all-time high price is $ 72.42, while its all-time low price is $ 65.89.

In terms of short-term performance, CSCOX has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, +1.84% over 24 hours, and -0.28% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cisco xStock (CSCOX) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Cisco xStock is $ 164.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CSCOX is 2.40K, with a total supply of 28150.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.94M.