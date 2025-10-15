The live Cisco xStock price today is 68.83 USD. Track real-time CSCOX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CSCOX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Cisco xStock price today is 68.83 USD. Track real-time CSCOX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CSCOX price trend easily at MEXC now.

Cisco xStock Logo

Cisco xStock Price (CSCOX)

Unlisted

1 CSCOX to USD Live Price:

$68.82
$68.82$68.82
+1.80%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD
Cisco xStock (CSCOX) Live Price Chart
Cisco xStock (CSCOX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-0.00%

+1.84%

-0.28%

-0.28%

Cisco xStock (CSCOX) real-time price is $68.83. Over the past 24 hours, CSCOX traded between a low of $ 67.1 and a high of $ 69.17, showing active market volatility. CSCOX's all-time high price is $ 72.42, while its all-time low price is $ 65.89.

In terms of short-term performance, CSCOX has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, +1.84% over 24 hours, and -0.28% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cisco xStock (CSCOX) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Cisco xStock is $ 164.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CSCOX is 2.40K, with a total supply of 28150.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.94M.

Cisco xStock (CSCOX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Cisco xStock to USD was $ +1.24.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cisco xStock to USD was $ +2.3912436790.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cisco xStock to USD was $ +2.8208117090.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cisco xStock to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +1.24+1.84%
30 Days$ +2.3912436790+3.47%
60 Days$ +2.8208117090+4.10%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Cisco xStock (CSCOX)

"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."

Cisco xStock (CSCOX) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Cisco xStock Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Cisco xStock (CSCOX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Cisco xStock (CSCOX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Cisco xStock.

Check the Cisco xStock price prediction now!

CSCOX to Local Currencies

Cisco xStock (CSCOX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cisco xStock (CSCOX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CSCOX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cisco xStock (CSCOX)

How much is Cisco xStock (CSCOX) worth today?
The live CSCOX price in USD is 68.83 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CSCOX to USD price?
The current price of CSCOX to USD is $ 68.83. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Cisco xStock?
The market cap for CSCOX is $ 164.91K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CSCOX?
The circulating supply of CSCOX is 2.40K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CSCOX?
CSCOX achieved an ATH price of 72.42 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CSCOX?
CSCOX saw an ATL price of 65.89 USD.
What is the trading volume of CSCOX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CSCOX is -- USD.
Will CSCOX go higher this year?
CSCOX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CSCOX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
