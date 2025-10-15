Cicada Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) asset management protocol. It serves as a platform for managing real yield assets (RYA), which are tokenized assets backed by tangible returns from real-world and on-chain sources, such as real-world assets (RWAs) and CeFi strategies. The protocol integrates DeFi and centralized decentralized finance (CeDeFi) elements to facilitate asset tokenization, trading, and yield generation through smart contracts.

The purpose of Cicada Finance is to create a system for sustainable yield generation in DeFi by emphasizing assets with verifiable, underlying value rather than relying on token inflation or short-term incentives. It aims to address common DeFi challenges like volatility and unsustainable returns by providing mechanisms for liquidity optimization, risk management, and transparent asset verification.