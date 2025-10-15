Cicada Finance (LTCIC) Tokenomics

Cicada Finance (LTCIC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Cicada Finance (LTCIC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cicada Finance (LTCIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 6.55M
Total Supply:
$ 10.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 2.61B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 25.15M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00289418
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00245054
Current Price:
$ 0.00253506
Cicada Finance (LTCIC) Information

Cicada Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) asset management protocol. It serves as a platform for managing real yield assets (RYA), which are tokenized assets backed by tangible returns from real-world and on-chain sources, such as real-world assets (RWAs) and CeFi strategies. The protocol integrates DeFi and centralized decentralized finance (CeDeFi) elements to facilitate asset tokenization, trading, and yield generation through smart contracts.

The purpose of Cicada Finance is to create a system for sustainable yield generation in DeFi by emphasizing assets with verifiable, underlying value rather than relying on token inflation or short-term incentives. It aims to address common DeFi challenges like volatility and unsustainable returns by providing mechanisms for liquidity optimization, risk management, and transparent asset verification.

Official Website:
https://cicada.finance/
Whitepaper:
https://cicada-finance.gitbook.io/cicada-finance-white-paper

Cicada Finance (LTCIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Cicada Finance (LTCIC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LTCIC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LTCIC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

