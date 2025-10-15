Cicada Finance (LTCIC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0024759 24H High $ 0.00262756 All Time High $ 0.00289418 Lowest Price $ 0.00245054 Price Change (1H) -0.73% Price Change (1D) -3.90% Price Change (7D) -2.46%

Cicada Finance (LTCIC) real-time price is $0.00251916. Over the past 24 hours, LTCIC traded between a low of $ 0.0024759 and a high of $ 0.00262756, showing active market volatility. LTCIC's all-time high price is $ 0.00289418, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00245054.

In terms of short-term performance, LTCIC has changed by -0.73% over the past hour, -3.90% over 24 hours, and -2.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cicada Finance (LTCIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.57M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.20M Circulation Supply 2.61B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cicada Finance is $ 6.57M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LTCIC is 2.61B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.20M.