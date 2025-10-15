Chonkus Maximus (CHONKUS) Price Information (USD)

Chonkus Maximus (CHONKUS) real-time price is $0.00001067. Over the past 24 hours, CHONKUS traded between a low of $ 0.00001072 and a high of $ 0.0000112, showing active market volatility. CHONKUS's all-time high price is $ 0.00108574, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000931.

In terms of short-term performance, CHONKUS has changed by -1.37% over the past hour, -4.14% over 24 hours, and -8.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Chonkus Maximus (CHONKUS) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Chonkus Maximus is $ 10.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHONKUS is 999.91M, with a total supply of 999909596.551002. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.67K.