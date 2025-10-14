ChadFi (CHADFI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00088089 24H High $ 0.00092938 All Time High $ 0.00174818 Lowest Price $ 0.00077027 Price Change (1H) -0.60% Price Change (1D) -1.55% Price Change (7D) -13.89%

ChadFi (CHADFI) real-time price is $0.00088961. Over the past 24 hours, CHADFI traded between a low of $ 0.00088089 and a high of $ 0.00092938, showing active market volatility. CHADFI's all-time high price is $ 0.00174818, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00077027.

In terms of short-term performance, CHADFI has changed by -0.60% over the past hour, -1.55% over 24 hours, and -13.89% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ChadFi (CHADFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 889.09K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 889.09K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ChadFi is $ 889.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHADFI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 889.09K.