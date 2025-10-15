Cel AI (SN127) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 1.51 24H High $ 3.29 All Time High $ 3.29 Lowest Price $ 0.385811 Price Change (1H) +10.26% Price Change (1D) +9.70% Price Change (7D) +229.45%

Cel AI (SN127) real-time price is $1.75. Over the past 24 hours, SN127 traded between a low of $ 1.51 and a high of $ 3.29, showing active market volatility. SN127's all-time high price is $ 3.29, while its all-time low price is $ 0.385811.

In terms of short-term performance, SN127 has changed by +10.26% over the past hour, +9.70% over 24 hours, and +229.45% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cel AI (SN127) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.82M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.82M Circulation Supply 1.04M Total Supply 1,042,254.090646762

The current Market Cap of Cel AI is $ 1.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SN127 is 1.04M, with a total supply of 1042254.090646762. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.82M.