CallofMeme (COMMS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000744 $ 0.00000744 $ 0.00000744 24H Low $ 0.00000797 $ 0.00000797 $ 0.00000797 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000744$ 0.00000744 $ 0.00000744 24H High $ 0.00000797$ 0.00000797 $ 0.00000797 All Time High $ 0.00319355$ 0.00319355 $ 0.00319355 Lowest Price $ 0.00000224$ 0.00000224 $ 0.00000224 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -6.35% Price Change (7D) -15.52% Price Change (7D) -15.52%

CallofMeme (COMMS) real-time price is $0.00000744. Over the past 24 hours, COMMS traded between a low of $ 0.00000744 and a high of $ 0.00000797, showing active market volatility. COMMS's all-time high price is $ 0.00319355, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000224.

In terms of short-term performance, COMMS has changed by -- over the past hour, -6.35% over 24 hours, and -15.52% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CallofMeme (COMMS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.44K$ 7.44K $ 7.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.44K$ 7.44K $ 7.44K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CallofMeme is $ 7.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COMMS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.44K.