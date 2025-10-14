Caliber (CAL50) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.285629 $ 0.285629 $ 0.285629 24H Low $ 0.289559 $ 0.289559 $ 0.289559 24H High 24H Low $ 0.285629$ 0.285629 $ 0.285629 24H High $ 0.289559$ 0.289559 $ 0.289559 All Time High $ 0.309508$ 0.309508 $ 0.309508 Lowest Price $ 0.155988$ 0.155988 $ 0.155988 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -0.01% Price Change (7D) +6.30% Price Change (7D) +6.30%

Caliber (CAL50) real-time price is $0.286922. Over the past 24 hours, CAL50 traded between a low of $ 0.285629 and a high of $ 0.289559, showing active market volatility. CAL50's all-time high price is $ 0.309508, while its all-time low price is $ 0.155988.

In terms of short-term performance, CAL50 has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -0.01% over 24 hours, and +6.30% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Caliber (CAL50) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.84M$ 28.84M $ 28.84M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.84M$ 28.84M $ 28.84M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Caliber is $ 28.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAL50 is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.84M.