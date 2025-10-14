The live Caliber price today is 0.286922 USD. Track real-time CAL50 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CAL50 price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Caliber price today is 0.286922 USD. Track real-time CAL50 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CAL50 price trend easily at MEXC now.

Caliber Price (CAL50)

1 CAL50 to USD Live Price:

$0.286922
$0.286922$0.286922
0.00%1D
USD
Caliber (CAL50) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 08:31:11 (UTC+8)

Caliber (CAL50) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.285629
$ 0.285629$ 0.285629
24H Low
$ 0.289559
$ 0.289559$ 0.289559
24H High

$ 0.285629
$ 0.285629$ 0.285629

$ 0.289559
$ 0.289559$ 0.289559

$ 0.309508
$ 0.309508$ 0.309508

$ 0.155988
$ 0.155988$ 0.155988

-0.00%

-0.01%

+6.30%

+6.30%

Caliber (CAL50) real-time price is $0.286922. Over the past 24 hours, CAL50 traded between a low of $ 0.285629 and a high of $ 0.289559, showing active market volatility. CAL50's all-time high price is $ 0.309508, while its all-time low price is $ 0.155988.

In terms of short-term performance, CAL50 has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -0.01% over 24 hours, and +6.30% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Caliber (CAL50) Market Information

$ 28.84M
$ 28.84M$ 28.84M

--
----

$ 28.84M
$ 28.84M$ 28.84M

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Caliber is $ 28.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAL50 is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.84M.

Caliber (CAL50) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Caliber to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Caliber to USD was $ +0.0102359997.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Caliber to USD was $ +0.0991261568.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Caliber to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.01%
30 Days$ +0.0102359997+3.57%
60 Days$ +0.0991261568+34.55%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Caliber (CAL50)

Caliber (Cal50) is a community-driven BEP-20 token launched on the BNB Smart Chain. It was created to provide DeFi users with a fast, transparent, and fair token with zero private sales or pre-mines. With a fixed total supply of 100,000,000 tokens, Caliber focuses on building a decentralized and self-sustaining ecosystem that rewards community engagement and long-term participation. The project encourages fair access to decentralized finance by promoting utility, liquidity, and accessibility through popular DEX platforms such as PancakeSwap. Caliber is designed for DeFi users who value speed, simplicity, and community governance.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Caliber (CAL50) Resource

Caliber Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Caliber (CAL50) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Caliber (CAL50) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Caliber.

Check the Caliber price prediction now!

CAL50 to Local Currencies

Caliber (CAL50) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Caliber (CAL50) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CAL50 token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Caliber (CAL50)

How much is Caliber (CAL50) worth today?
The live CAL50 price in USD is 0.286922 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CAL50 to USD price?
The current price of CAL50 to USD is $ 0.286922. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Caliber?
The market cap for CAL50 is $ 28.84M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CAL50?
The circulating supply of CAL50 is 100.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CAL50?
CAL50 achieved an ATH price of 0.309508 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CAL50?
CAL50 saw an ATL price of 0.155988 USD.
What is the trading volume of CAL50?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CAL50 is -- USD.
Will CAL50 go higher this year?
CAL50 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CAL50 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 08:31:11 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.