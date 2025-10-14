BULBUL2DAO is a community-driven Web3 project that aims to explore and experiment with the future of crypto culture through real DAO operations. Focused on transparency, learning, and fun, the project supports on-chain governance, collaborative content creation, and community participation. It welcomes both crypto natives and newcomers, encouraging everyone to join as contributors, not just followers.

BULBUL2DAO is a community-driven Web3 project that aims to explore and experiment with the future of crypto culture through real DAO operations. Focused on transparency, learning, and fun, the project supports on-chain governance, collaborative content creation, and community participation. It welcomes both crypto natives and newcomers, encouraging everyone to join as contributors, not just followers.