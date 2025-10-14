BULBUL2DAO (BULBUL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.58% Price Change (1D) +6.61% Price Change (7D) -86.90% Price Change (7D) -86.90%

BULBUL2DAO (BULBUL) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BULBUL traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BULBUL's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BULBUL has changed by -1.58% over the past hour, +6.61% over 24 hours, and -86.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BULBUL2DAO (BULBUL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 55.49K$ 55.49K $ 55.49K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 55.49K$ 55.49K $ 55.49K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BULBUL2DAO is $ 55.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BULBUL is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.49K.