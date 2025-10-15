This is a meme coin project founded on the ideals of pure decentralization, without any predefined utility, corporate backing, or central leadership. It symbolizes a grassroots movement powered entirely by its fast-growing community. The token serves as a cultural icon in the Web3 space, representing freedom, digital identity, and collective creativity in an open ecosystem. bozo the bull is solana’s favourite idiot.

