bozo the bull (BOZO) Information
This is a meme coin project founded on the ideals of pure decentralization, without any predefined utility, corporate backing, or central leadership. It symbolizes a grassroots movement powered entirely by its fast-growing community. The token serves as a cultural icon in the Web3 space, representing freedom, digital identity, and collective creativity in an open ecosystem.
bozo the bull is solana’s favourite idiot.
Understanding the tokenomics of bozo the bull (BOZO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BOZO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BOZO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
