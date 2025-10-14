The live Botanix Staked Bitcoin price today is 112,759 USD. Track real-time STBTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore STBTC price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Botanix Staked Bitcoin price today is 112,759 USD. Track real-time STBTC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore STBTC price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About STBTC

STBTC Price Info

STBTC Official Website

STBTC Tokenomics

STBTC Price Forecast

Botanix Staked Bitcoin Price (STBTC)

1 STBTC to USD Live Price:

$112,532
-4.10%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 18:20:56 (UTC+8)

Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 112,748
24H Low
$ 117,630
24H High

$ 112,748
$ 117,630
$ 128,136
$ 107,545
-1.22%

-3.95%

-10.06%

-10.06%

Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) real-time price is $112,759. Over the past 24 hours, STBTC traded between a low of $ 112,748 and a high of $ 117,630, showing active market volatility. STBTC's all-time high price is $ 128,136, while its all-time low price is $ 107,545.

In terms of short-term performance, STBTC has changed by -1.22% over the past hour, -3.95% over 24 hours, and -10.06% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) Market Information

$ 11.17M
--
$ 11.17M
99.08
99.07607695377429
The current Market Cap of Botanix Staked Bitcoin is $ 11.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STBTC is 99.08, with a total supply of 99.07607695377429. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.17M.

Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Botanix Staked Bitcoin to USD was $ -4,645.2833388001.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Botanix Staked Bitcoin to USD was $ -3,047.6389761000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Botanix Staked Bitcoin to USD was $ -5,563.3711974000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Botanix Staked Bitcoin to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -4,645.2833388001-3.95%
30 Days$ -3,047.6389761000-2.70%
60 Days$ -5,563.3711974000-4.93%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) Resource

Official Website

Botanix Staked Bitcoin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Botanix Staked Bitcoin.

Check the Botanix Staked Bitcoin price prediction now!

STBTC to Local Currencies

Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STBTC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC)

How much is Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) worth today?
The live STBTC price in USD is 112,759 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current STBTC to USD price?
The current price of STBTC to USD is $ 112,759. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Botanix Staked Bitcoin?
The market cap for STBTC is $ 11.17M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of STBTC?
The circulating supply of STBTC is 99.08 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of STBTC?
STBTC achieved an ATH price of 128,136 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of STBTC?
STBTC saw an ATL price of 107,545 USD.
What is the trading volume of STBTC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for STBTC is -- USD.
Will STBTC go higher this year?
STBTC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out STBTC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-13 21:33:00Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion
10-13 17:20:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases
10-13 10:50:00Industry Updates
Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6%
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.