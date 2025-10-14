Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 112,748 24H High $ 117,630 All Time High $ 128,136 Lowest Price $ 107,545 Price Change (1H) -1.22% Price Change (1D) -3.95% Price Change (7D) -10.06%

Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) real-time price is $112,759. Over the past 24 hours, STBTC traded between a low of $ 112,748 and a high of $ 117,630, showing active market volatility. STBTC's all-time high price is $ 128,136, while its all-time low price is $ 107,545.

In terms of short-term performance, STBTC has changed by -1.22% over the past hour, -3.95% over 24 hours, and -10.06% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Botanix Staked Bitcoin (STBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.17M$ 11.17M $ 11.17M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.17M$ 11.17M $ 11.17M Circulation Supply 99.08 99.08 99.08 Total Supply 99.07607695377429 99.07607695377429 99.07607695377429

The current Market Cap of Botanix Staked Bitcoin is $ 11.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STBTC is 99.08, with a total supply of 99.07607695377429. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.17M.