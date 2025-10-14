Bitecoin (BITE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Bitecoin (BITE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 04:01:07 (UTC+8)
USD

Bitecoin (BITE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bitecoin (BITE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 91.83K
Total Supply:
$ 420.69M
Circulating Supply:
$ 420.69M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 91.83K
All-Time High:
$ 0.051432
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00021828
Bitecoin (BITE) Information

Bitecoin is your shortcut to bitcoin with that etf polish. Real BTC exposure, none of the cold wallet drama. Real market moves, but tighter, smarter, faster.This ain’t some random alt. it’s BTC dna with etf armor. Bitecoin moves with BTC, but smoother, cleaner, no stress. it’s giving secure gains with main character energy. And today? it’s proving that bite-sized might be better than the whole bag. Don’t just watch the charts. be the move.Mint the moment. hold the future.

Official Website:
https://bitecoinmeme.xyz/

Bitecoin (BITE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitecoin (BITE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BITE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BITE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BITE's tokenomics, explore BITE token's live price!

BITE Price Prediction

Want to know where BITE might be heading? Our BITE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

