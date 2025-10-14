BCGame Coin (BC) Tokenomics
BCGame Coin (BC) Information
$BC is the native token of the BC.GAME platform, serving as both a governance and utility token to enhance user experience through diverse incentives and practical applications within BC.GAME’s gaming ecosystem. Built on the SOL blockchain, $BC ensures fast and secure transactions, with a total supply capped at 10 billion tokens to maintain value and utility.
To further strengthen its economic structure, BC.GAME employs a weekly buyback and burn mechanism. A portion of the platform's revenue or reserves is allocated to buy $BC tokens from exchanges or liquidity pools, guided by market conditions, token performance, or strategic objectives. These tokens are then permanently removed from circulation through an automated or manual burn process, executed via smart contracts. This approach reduces supply, fosters scarcity, and enhances the long-term value of the token.
BCGame Coin (BC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BCGame Coin (BC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
