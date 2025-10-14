BCGame Coin (BC) Price Information (USD)

BCGame Coin (BC) real-time price is $0.00683682. Over the past 24 hours, BC traded between a low of $ 0.00649699 and a high of $ 0.00689684, showing active market volatility. BC's all-time high price is $ 0.01100698, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00291432.

In terms of short-term performance, BC has changed by +1.13% over the past hour, +3.50% over 24 hours, and -4.97% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BCGame Coin (BC) Market Information

The current Market Cap of BCGame Coin is $ 68.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BC is 9.99B, with a total supply of 9989746790.328323. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.30M.