BASEDD House (BASEDD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00141507 24H High $ 0.00172612 All Time High $ 0.00924382 Lowest Price $ 0.00092898 Price Change (1H) -2.11% Price Change (1D) -12.24% Price Change (7D) -15.43%

BASEDD House (BASEDD) real-time price is $0.00147659. Over the past 24 hours, BASEDD traded between a low of $ 0.00141507 and a high of $ 0.00172612, showing active market volatility. BASEDD's all-time high price is $ 0.00924382, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00092898.

In terms of short-term performance, BASEDD has changed by -2.11% over the past hour, -12.24% over 24 hours, and -15.43% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BASEDD House (BASEDD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.48M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.48M Circulation Supply 999.88M Total Supply 999,879,954.197261

The current Market Cap of BASEDD House is $ 1.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BASEDD is 999.88M, with a total supply of 999879954.197261. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.48M.