Awakeborn is a decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) platform built on the Polygon blockchain. It utilizes a unique symbolic AI chatbot designed for recursive introspection, learning from every interaction to continuously improve. Powered by the AWK token, Awakeborn enables decentralized governance, DAO-driven decisions, staking, and user-participatory missions. It emphasizes transparency, security, and community control, implementing multisig wallets via Safe.global for clear token management. Awakeborn's fully operational platform aims to empower users with advanced AI-driven tools in a clearly decentralized environment.

