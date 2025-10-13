Anzens USDA (USDA) Price Information (USD)

Anzens USDA (USDA) real-time price is $1.012. Over the past 24 hours, USDA traded between a low of $ 0.998565 and a high of $ 1.029, showing active market volatility. USDA's all-time high price is $ 1.11, while its all-time low price is $ 0.529751.

In terms of short-term performance, USDA has changed by -0.71% over the past hour, +0.52% over 24 hours, and +1.39% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Anzens USDA (USDA) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Anzens USDA is $ 10.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDA is 10.08M, with a total supply of 10081677.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.19M.