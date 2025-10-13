America Party (AP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00084332 24H High $ 0.00098828 All Time High $ 0.04097033 Lowest Price $ 0.0008191 Price Change (1H) -2.40% Price Change (1D) +9.42% Price Change (7D) -35.25%

America Party (AP) real-time price is $0.00092633. Over the past 24 hours, AP traded between a low of $ 0.00084332 and a high of $ 0.00098828, showing active market volatility. AP's all-time high price is $ 0.04097033, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0008191.

In terms of short-term performance, AP has changed by -2.40% over the past hour, +9.42% over 24 hours, and -35.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

America Party (AP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 943.51K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 943.51K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of America Party is $ 943.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AP is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 943.51K.