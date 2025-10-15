ASTO is the official token ticker of the Altered State Token, the ERC-20 utility token native to the Altered State Machine protocol and ecosystem. As a governance token, ASTO is also your ticket to Governance of the ASM protocol via the ElderDAO, which is currently still in development.

