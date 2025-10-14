Alpaca Finance is the first leveraged yield farming protocol on Binance Smart Chain. We are a fair launch project with no pre-sale, no investor, and no pre-mine. Our protocol will allow user to open a leveraged yield farming position by borrowing from our deposit vaults.

