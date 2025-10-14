Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01082573 $ 0.01082573 $ 0.01082573 24H Low $ 0.01362069 $ 0.01362069 $ 0.01362069 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01082573$ 0.01082573 $ 0.01082573 24H High $ 0.01362069$ 0.01362069 $ 0.01362069 All Time High $ 8.78$ 8.78 $ 8.78 Lowest Price $ 0.00826362$ 0.00826362 $ 0.00826362 Price Change (1H) -0.49% Price Change (1D) -10.49% Price Change (7D) -16.07% Price Change (7D) -16.07%

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) real-time price is $0.01202705. Over the past 24 hours, ALPACA traded between a low of $ 0.01082573 and a high of $ 0.01362069, showing active market volatility. ALPACA's all-time high price is $ 8.78, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00826362.

In terms of short-term performance, ALPACA has changed by -0.49% over the past hour, -10.49% over 24 hours, and -16.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.82M$ 1.82M $ 1.82M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.82M$ 1.82M $ 1.82M Circulation Supply 151.67M 151.67M 151.67M Total Supply 151,668,641.6027096 151,668,641.6027096 151,668,641.6027096

The current Market Cap of Alpaca Finance is $ 1.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ALPACA is 151.67M, with a total supply of 151668641.6027096. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.82M.