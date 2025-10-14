aiPump (AIPUMP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.04072074$ 0.04072074 $ 0.04072074 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -11.61% Price Change (1D) -5.17% Price Change (7D) -64.61% Price Change (7D) -64.61%

aiPump (AIPUMP) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, AIPUMP traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. AIPUMP's all-time high price is $ 0.04072074, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, AIPUMP has changed by -11.61% over the past hour, -5.17% over 24 hours, and -64.61% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

aiPump (AIPUMP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 93.09K$ 93.09K $ 93.09K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 222.34K$ 222.34K $ 222.34K Circulation Supply 418.67M 418.67M 418.67M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of aiPump is $ 93.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIPUMP is 418.67M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 222.34K.