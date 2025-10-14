The live aiPump price today is 0 USD. Track real-time AIPUMP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AIPUMP price trend easily at MEXC now.The live aiPump price today is 0 USD. Track real-time AIPUMP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AIPUMP price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About AIPUMP

AIPUMP Price Info

AIPUMP Whitepaper

AIPUMP Official Website

AIPUMP Tokenomics

AIPUMP Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

aiPump Logo

aiPump Price (AIPUMP)

Unlisted

1 AIPUMP to USD Live Price:

$0.00028775
$0.00028775$0.00028775
-5.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
aiPump (AIPUMP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 02:48:30 (UTC+8)

aiPump (AIPUMP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.04072074
$ 0.04072074$ 0.04072074

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-11.61%

-5.17%

-64.61%

-64.61%

aiPump (AIPUMP) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, AIPUMP traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. AIPUMP's all-time high price is $ 0.04072074, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, AIPUMP has changed by -11.61% over the past hour, -5.17% over 24 hours, and -64.61% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

aiPump (AIPUMP) Market Information

$ 93.09K
$ 93.09K$ 93.09K

--
----

$ 222.34K
$ 222.34K$ 222.34K

418.67M
418.67M 418.67M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of aiPump is $ 93.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIPUMP is 418.67M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 222.34K.

aiPump (AIPUMP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of aiPump to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of aiPump to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of aiPump to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of aiPump to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-5.17%
30 Days$ 0-43.23%
60 Days$ 0-52.50%
90 Days$ 0--

What is aiPump (AIPUMP)

Fairlaunch or own AI Agents, operating any social media aiPump is the first platform that allows to create & fairlaunch AI-driven agents on Solana, Base, and Ethereum.

These agents interact autonomously on digital platforms (such as their own X, Telegram, Chatbots and web3 wallets), providing engagement and utility while also having associated

tokens for ownership and monetization.

aiPump is like Pump Fun, for AI Agents. Launch an AI Agent on aiPump and get:

AI Twitter Agent AI Telegram Agent Proof of Consciousness AI Video Chatbot

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

aiPump (AIPUMP) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

aiPump Price Prediction (USD)

How much will aiPump (AIPUMP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your aiPump (AIPUMP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for aiPump.

Check the aiPump price prediction now!

AIPUMP to Local Currencies

aiPump (AIPUMP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of aiPump (AIPUMP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AIPUMP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About aiPump (AIPUMP)

How much is aiPump (AIPUMP) worth today?
The live AIPUMP price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AIPUMP to USD price?
The current price of AIPUMP to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of aiPump?
The market cap for AIPUMP is $ 93.09K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AIPUMP?
The circulating supply of AIPUMP is 418.67M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AIPUMP?
AIPUMP achieved an ATH price of 0.04072074 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AIPUMP?
AIPUMP saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of AIPUMP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AIPUMP is -- USD.
Will AIPUMP go higher this year?
AIPUMP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AIPUMP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 02:48:30 (UTC+8)

aiPump (AIPUMP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-13 21:33:00Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion
10-13 17:20:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases
10-13 10:50:00Industry Updates
Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6%
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.