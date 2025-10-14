AI Analysis Token (AIAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.307464 24H High $ 0.312323 All Time High $ 0.918633 Lowest Price $ 0.21345 Price Change (1H) +0.80% Price Change (1D) -0.60% Price Change (7D) -2.03%

AI Analysis Token (AIAT) real-time price is $0.310117. Over the past 24 hours, AIAT traded between a low of $ 0.307464 and a high of $ 0.312323, showing active market volatility. AIAT's all-time high price is $ 0.918633, while its all-time low price is $ 0.21345.

In terms of short-term performance, AIAT has changed by +0.80% over the past hour, -0.60% over 24 hours, and -2.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AI Analysis Token (AIAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.22M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 155.06M Circulation Supply 110.35M Total Supply 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AI Analysis Token is $ 34.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIAT is 110.35M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 155.06M.