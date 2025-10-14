Make AI more accessible customizable, and actionable for everyday users, traders, and enterprises. In an era of rapid technological change, the gap between human needs and AI's potential has widened. In a world increasingly dominated by algorithms, code, and artificial intelligence, a powerful question emerges: Who is the AI really working for? At AgentForge, we believe the answer should always be — humans.

