The live AGENT BAPO price today is 0.00014685 USD. Track real-time BAPO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BAPO price trend easily at MEXC now.The live AGENT BAPO price today is 0.00014685 USD. Track real-time BAPO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BAPO price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About BAPO

BAPO Price Info

BAPO Official Website

BAPO Tokenomics

BAPO Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

AGENT BAPO Logo

AGENT BAPO Price (BAPO)

Unlisted

1 BAPO to USD Live Price:

$0.00014685
$0.00014685$0.00014685
-8.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
AGENT BAPO (BAPO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 18:20:49 (UTC+8)

AGENT BAPO (BAPO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00014685
$ 0.00014685$ 0.00014685
24H Low
$ 0.00016552
$ 0.00016552$ 0.00016552
24H High

$ 0.00014685
$ 0.00014685$ 0.00014685

$ 0.00016552
$ 0.00016552$ 0.00016552

$ 0.00162005
$ 0.00162005$ 0.00162005

$ 0.00012999
$ 0.00012999$ 0.00012999

--

-8.46%

-11.52%

-11.52%

AGENT BAPO (BAPO) real-time price is $0.00014685. Over the past 24 hours, BAPO traded between a low of $ 0.00014685 and a high of $ 0.00016552, showing active market volatility. BAPO's all-time high price is $ 0.00162005, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00012999.

In terms of short-term performance, BAPO has changed by -- over the past hour, -8.46% over 24 hours, and -11.52% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AGENT BAPO (BAPO) Market Information

$ 14.68K
$ 14.68K$ 14.68K

--
----

$ 14.68K
$ 14.68K$ 14.68K

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AGENT BAPO is $ 14.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BAPO is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.68K.

AGENT BAPO (BAPO) Price History USD

During today, the price change of AGENT BAPO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AGENT BAPO to USD was $ -0.0000540374.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AGENT BAPO to USD was $ -0.0001069953.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AGENT BAPO to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-8.46%
30 Days$ -0.0000540374-36.79%
60 Days$ -0.0001069953-72.86%
90 Days$ 0--

What is AGENT BAPO (BAPO)

Agent Bapo is a memecoin and an AI model that can generate art, music and videos. Utilising AI to be benifeted for users to help them in their projects and daily business, Bapo holders will have access for free to the dAPP without paying any subscriptions, for unholders and users outside the chain, there will be a small subscription per month in which bapo holders will benifit as a revenue share. More tools will be unlocked on our dAPP plus as part of the upcoming steps there will be a mini app that will be used in the new base app.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

AGENT BAPO (BAPO) Resource

Official Website

AGENT BAPO Price Prediction (USD)

How much will AGENT BAPO (BAPO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your AGENT BAPO (BAPO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for AGENT BAPO.

Check the AGENT BAPO price prediction now!

BAPO to Local Currencies

AGENT BAPO (BAPO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AGENT BAPO (BAPO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BAPO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AGENT BAPO (BAPO)

How much is AGENT BAPO (BAPO) worth today?
The live BAPO price in USD is 0.00014685 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BAPO to USD price?
The current price of BAPO to USD is $ 0.00014685. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of AGENT BAPO?
The market cap for BAPO is $ 14.68K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BAPO?
The circulating supply of BAPO is 100.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BAPO?
BAPO achieved an ATH price of 0.00162005 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BAPO?
BAPO saw an ATL price of 0.00012999 USD.
What is the trading volume of BAPO?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BAPO is -- USD.
Will BAPO go higher this year?
BAPO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BAPO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 18:20:49 (UTC+8)

AGENT BAPO (BAPO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-13 21:33:00Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion
10-13 17:20:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases
10-13 10:50:00Industry Updates
Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6%
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.