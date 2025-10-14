Aesyx Dollar (AXD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.021 $ 1.021 $ 1.021 24H Low $ 1.05 $ 1.05 $ 1.05 24H High 24H Low $ 1.021$ 1.021 $ 1.021 24H High $ 1.05$ 1.05 $ 1.05 All Time High $ 1.072$ 1.072 $ 1.072 Lowest Price $ 0.994913$ 0.994913 $ 0.994913 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -0.01% Price Change (7D) -0.20% Price Change (7D) -0.20%

Aesyx Dollar (AXD) real-time price is $1.021. Over the past 24 hours, AXD traded between a low of $ 1.021 and a high of $ 1.05, showing active market volatility. AXD's all-time high price is $ 1.072, while its all-time low price is $ 0.994913.

In terms of short-term performance, AXD has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -0.01% over 24 hours, and -0.20% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Aesyx Dollar (AXD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 597.50K$ 597.50K $ 597.50K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 597.50K$ 597.50K $ 597.50K Circulation Supply 584.95K 584.95K 584.95K Total Supply 584,950.174963755 584,950.174963755 584,950.174963755

The current Market Cap of Aesyx Dollar is $ 597.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AXD is 584.95K, with a total supply of 584950.174963755. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 597.50K.