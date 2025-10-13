ADOPT (ADOPT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000453 $ 0.00000453 $ 0.00000453 24H Low $ 0.00000462 $ 0.00000462 $ 0.00000462 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000453$ 0.00000453 $ 0.00000453 24H High $ 0.00000462$ 0.00000462 $ 0.00000462 All Time High $ 0.00044774$ 0.00044774 $ 0.00044774 Lowest Price $ 0.00000431$ 0.00000431 $ 0.00000431 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +0.49% Price Change (7D) -20.78% Price Change (7D) -20.78%

ADOPT (ADOPT) real-time price is $0.00000456. Over the past 24 hours, ADOPT traded between a low of $ 0.00000453 and a high of $ 0.00000462, showing active market volatility. ADOPT's all-time high price is $ 0.00044774, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000431.

In terms of short-term performance, ADOPT has changed by -- over the past hour, +0.49% over 24 hours, and -20.78% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ADOPT (ADOPT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.56K$ 4.56K $ 4.56K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.56K$ 4.56K $ 4.56K Circulation Supply 999.29M 999.29M 999.29M Total Supply 999,294,872.475172 999,294,872.475172 999,294,872.475172

The current Market Cap of ADOPT is $ 4.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ADOPT is 999.29M, with a total supply of 999294872.475172. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.56K.