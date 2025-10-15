AbbVie xStock (ABBVX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 227.77 $ 227.77 $ 227.77 24H Low $ 235.62 $ 235.62 $ 235.62 24H High 24H Low $ 227.77$ 227.77 $ 227.77 24H High $ 235.62$ 235.62 $ 235.62 All Time High $ 244.67$ 244.67 $ 244.67 Lowest Price $ 185.92$ 185.92 $ 185.92 Price Change (1H) -0.38% Price Change (1D) -0.58% Price Change (7D) -1.92% Price Change (7D) -1.92%

AbbVie xStock (ABBVX) real-time price is $229.35. Over the past 24 hours, ABBVX traded between a low of $ 227.77 and a high of $ 235.62, showing active market volatility. ABBVX's all-time high price is $ 244.67, while its all-time low price is $ 185.92.

In terms of short-term performance, ABBVX has changed by -0.38% over the past hour, -0.58% over 24 hours, and -1.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AbbVie xStock (ABBVX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 251.24K$ 251.24K $ 251.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.37M$ 5.37M $ 5.37M Circulation Supply 1.10K 1.10K 1.10K Total Supply 23,400.0 23,400.0 23,400.0

The current Market Cap of AbbVie xStock is $ 251.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ABBVX is 1.10K, with a total supply of 23400.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.37M.