Uranium.io (XU3O8) real-time price is $ 4.931. Over the past 24 hours, XU3O8 traded between a low of $ 4.931 and a high of $ 4.941, showing active market volatility. XU3O8's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.
In terms of short-term performance, XU3O8 has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, -0.20% over 24 hours, and -2.21% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Uranium.io is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 735.61. The circulating supply of XU3O8 is --, with a total supply of 160000038. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 788.96M.
Track the price changes of Uranium.io for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00988
|-0.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.243
|+5.18%
|60 Days
|$ +0.402
|+8.87%
|90 Days
|$ +2.696
|+120.62%
Today, XU3O8 recorded a change of $ -0.00988 (-0.20%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.243 (+5.18%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, XU3O8 saw a change of $ +0.402 (+8.87%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +2.696 (+120.62%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Uranium.io (XU3O8) is the world’s first tokenised uranium,with each token representing equitable ownership in physical uranium, which is stored and verified by Cameco. Built as an ERC-20 token on Etherlink, the high-speed L2 powered by Tezos technology, XU3O8 combines deep on-chain composability with institutional-grade infrastructure.
Uranium.io is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Uranium.io investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
For a more in-depth understanding of Uranium.io, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
