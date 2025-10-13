The live Codatta price today is 0.005406 USD. Track real-time XNY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XNY price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Codatta price today is 0.005406 USD. Track real-time XNY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore XNY price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About XNY

XNY Price Info

XNY Whitepaper

XNY Official Website

XNY Tokenomics

XNY Price Forecast

XNY History

XNY Buying Guide

XNY-to-Fiat Currency Converter

XNY Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Codatta Logo

Codatta Price(XNY)

1 XNY to USD Live Price:

$0.005416
$0.005416$0.005416
+4.57%1D
USD
Codatta (XNY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 06:17:44 (UTC+8)

Codatta (XNY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.004551
$ 0.004551$ 0.004551
24H Low
$ 0.005504
$ 0.005504$ 0.005504
24H High

$ 0.004551
$ 0.004551$ 0.004551

$ 0.005504
$ 0.005504$ 0.005504

$ 0.028917157801932714
$ 0.028917157801932714$ 0.028917157801932714

$ 0.002007819087959233
$ 0.002007819087959233$ 0.002007819087959233

-0.39%

+4.57%

-39.78%

-39.78%

Codatta (XNY) real-time price is $ 0.005406. Over the past 24 hours, XNY traded between a low of $ 0.004551 and a high of $ 0.005504, showing active market volatility. XNY's all-time high price is $ 0.028917157801932714, while its all-time low price is $ 0.002007819087959233.

In terms of short-term performance, XNY has changed by -0.39% over the past hour, +4.57% over 24 hours, and -39.78% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Codatta (XNY) Market Information

No.1109

$ 13.52M
$ 13.52M$ 13.52M

$ 229.11K
$ 229.11K$ 229.11K

$ 54.06M
$ 54.06M$ 54.06M

2.50B
2.50B 2.50B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

25.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Codatta is $ 13.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 229.11K. The circulating supply of XNY is 2.50B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 54.06M.

Codatta (XNY) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Codatta for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00023669+4.57%
30 Days$ -0.006074-52.91%
60 Days$ -0.012154-69.22%
90 Days$ +0.002906+116.24%
Codatta Price Change Today

Today, XNY recorded a change of $ +0.00023669 (+4.57%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Codatta 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.006074 (-52.91%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Codatta 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XNY saw a change of $ -0.012154 (-69.22%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Codatta 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.002906 (+116.24%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Codatta (XNY)?

Check out the Codatta Price History page now.

What is Codatta (XNY)

Codatta serves as a decentralized data infrastructure platform that transforms raw data into tokenized assets, enabling AI developers to access and utilize high-quality datasets. Powered by the XnY Network, Codatta facilitates the assetification of data, allowing contributors to earn royalties based on the usage of their data assets.

Codatta is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Codatta investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check XNY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Codatta on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Codatta buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Codatta Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Codatta (XNY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Codatta (XNY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Codatta.

Check the Codatta price prediction now!

Codatta (XNY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Codatta (XNY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XNY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Codatta (XNY)

Looking for how to buy Codatta? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Codatta on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

XNY to Local Currencies

1 Codatta(XNY) to VND
142.25889
1 Codatta(XNY) to AUD
A$0.00827118
1 Codatta(XNY) to GBP
0.00400044
1 Codatta(XNY) to EUR
0.00464916
1 Codatta(XNY) to USD
$0.005406
1 Codatta(XNY) to MYR
RM0.02281332
1 Codatta(XNY) to TRY
0.22602486
1 Codatta(XNY) to JPY
¥0.821712
1 Codatta(XNY) to ARS
ARS$7.2856662
1 Codatta(XNY) to RUB
0.43864284
1 Codatta(XNY) to INR
0.47929596
1 Codatta(XNY) to IDR
Rp90.09996396
1 Codatta(XNY) to KRW
7.71182118
1 Codatta(XNY) to PHP
0.31441296
1 Codatta(XNY) to EGP
￡E.0.25781214
1 Codatta(XNY) to BRL
R$0.02951676
1 Codatta(XNY) to CAD
C$0.0075684
1 Codatta(XNY) to BDT
0.65861298
1 Codatta(XNY) to NGN
7.8919491
1 Codatta(XNY) to COP
$21.19995336
1 Codatta(XNY) to ZAR
R.0.09357786
1 Codatta(XNY) to UAH
0.2251599
1 Codatta(XNY) to TZS
T.Sh.13.282542
1 Codatta(XNY) to VES
Bs1.043358
1 Codatta(XNY) to CLP
$5.195166
1 Codatta(XNY) to PKR
Rs1.53141168
1 Codatta(XNY) to KZT
2.90642778
1 Codatta(XNY) to THB
฿0.17612748
1 Codatta(XNY) to TWD
NT$0.16591014
1 Codatta(XNY) to AED
د.إ0.01984002
1 Codatta(XNY) to CHF
Fr0.0043248
1 Codatta(XNY) to HKD
HK$0.04200462
1 Codatta(XNY) to AMD
֏2.07044394
1 Codatta(XNY) to MAD
.د.م0.04951896
1 Codatta(XNY) to MXN
$0.09984882
1 Codatta(XNY) to SAR
ريال0.0202725
1 Codatta(XNY) to ETB
Br0.79381704
1 Codatta(XNY) to KES
KSh0.69861738
1 Codatta(XNY) to JOD
د.أ0.003832854
1 Codatta(XNY) to PLN
0.01989408
1 Codatta(XNY) to RON
лв0.02373234
1 Codatta(XNY) to SEK
kr0.051357
1 Codatta(XNY) to BGN
лв0.00913614
1 Codatta(XNY) to HUF
Ft1.83003912
1 Codatta(XNY) to CZK
0.11358006
1 Codatta(XNY) to KWD
د.ك0.001654236
1 Codatta(XNY) to ILS
0.01773168
1 Codatta(XNY) to BOB
Bs0.03746358
1 Codatta(XNY) to AZN
0.0091902
1 Codatta(XNY) to TJS
SM0.04968114
1 Codatta(XNY) to GEL
0.0145962
1 Codatta(XNY) to AOA
Kz4.92794742
1 Codatta(XNY) to BHD
.د.ب0.002038062
1 Codatta(XNY) to BMD
$0.005406
1 Codatta(XNY) to DKK
kr0.0348687
1 Codatta(XNY) to HNL
L0.14206968
1 Codatta(XNY) to MUR
0.2448918
1 Codatta(XNY) to NAD
$0.09363192
1 Codatta(XNY) to NOK
kr0.05454654
1 Codatta(XNY) to NZD
$0.00940644
1 Codatta(XNY) to PAB
B/.0.005406
1 Codatta(XNY) to PGK
K0.0227052
1 Codatta(XNY) to QAR
ر.ق0.0197319
1 Codatta(XNY) to RSD
дин.0.5470872
1 Codatta(XNY) to UZS
soʻm65.92681872
1 Codatta(XNY) to ALL
L0.4519416
1 Codatta(XNY) to ANG
ƒ0.00967674
1 Codatta(XNY) to AWG
ƒ0.00967674
1 Codatta(XNY) to BBD
$0.010812
1 Codatta(XNY) to BAM
KM0.00908208
1 Codatta(XNY) to BIF
Fr15.942294
1 Codatta(XNY) to BND
$0.00697374
1 Codatta(XNY) to BSD
$0.005406
1 Codatta(XNY) to JMD
$0.86939292
1 Codatta(XNY) to KHR
21.71082036
1 Codatta(XNY) to KMF
Fr2.292144
1 Codatta(XNY) to LAK
117.52173678
1 Codatta(XNY) to LKR
Rs1.6366665
1 Codatta(XNY) to MDL
L0.09119922
1 Codatta(XNY) to MGA
Ar24.2421258
1 Codatta(XNY) to MOP
P0.04330206
1 Codatta(XNY) to MVR
0.0827118
1 Codatta(XNY) to MWK
MK9.38541066
1 Codatta(XNY) to MZN
MT0.3454434
1 Codatta(XNY) to NPR
Rs0.76700328
1 Codatta(XNY) to PYG
38.069052
1 Codatta(XNY) to RWF
Fr7.854918
1 Codatta(XNY) to SBD
$0.04449138
1 Codatta(XNY) to SCR
0.0770355
1 Codatta(XNY) to SRD
$0.20969874
1 Codatta(XNY) to SVC
$0.0473025
1 Codatta(XNY) to SZL
L0.09357786
1 Codatta(XNY) to TMT
m0.018921
1 Codatta(XNY) to TND
د.ت0.015904452
1 Codatta(XNY) to TTD
$0.03670674
1 Codatta(XNY) to UGX
Sh18.575016
1 Codatta(XNY) to XAF
Fr3.059796
1 Codatta(XNY) to XCD
$0.0145962
1 Codatta(XNY) to XOF
Fr3.059796
1 Codatta(XNY) to XPF
Fr0.556818
1 Codatta(XNY) to BWP
P0.07238634
1 Codatta(XNY) to BZD
$0.01086606
1 Codatta(XNY) to CVE
$0.5149215
1 Codatta(XNY) to DJF
Fr0.956862
1 Codatta(XNY) to DOP
$0.34014552
1 Codatta(XNY) to DZD
د.ج0.70445586
1 Codatta(XNY) to FJD
$0.01227162
1 Codatta(XNY) to GNF
Fr47.00517
1 Codatta(XNY) to GTQ
Q0.04140996
1 Codatta(XNY) to GYD
$1.13190828
1 Codatta(XNY) to ISK
kr0.659532

Codatta Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Codatta, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Codatta Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Codatta

How much is Codatta (XNY) worth today?
The live XNY price in USD is 0.005406 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current XNY to USD price?
The current price of XNY to USD is $ 0.005406. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Codatta?
The market cap for XNY is $ 13.52M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of XNY?
The circulating supply of XNY is 2.50B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XNY?
XNY achieved an ATH price of 0.028917157801932714 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XNY?
XNY saw an ATL price of 0.002007819087959233 USD.
What is the trading volume of XNY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XNY is $ 229.11K USD.
Will XNY go higher this year?
XNY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XNY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 06:17:44 (UTC+8)

Codatta (XNY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-13 21:33:00Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion
10-13 17:20:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases
10-13 10:50:00Industry Updates
Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6%
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days

Hot News

The Ethereum Enigma: How Layer 2s Are Quietly Rewriting the Rules of Crypto – And What Happens When the Bridge Finally Breaks?

October 13, 2025

From Net Flows to Funding Rates: How Traders Can Use Stablecoin Metrics for Smarter Strategies

October 13, 2025

AI-Powered Trading on MEXC: Smarter Orders, Smoother Workflow

October 13, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XNY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XNY
XNY
USD
USD

1 XNY = 0.005406 USD

Trade XNY

XNY/USDT
$0.005416
$0.005416$0.005416
+4.47%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee