What is Codatta (XNY)

Codatta serves as a decentralized data infrastructure platform that transforms raw data into tokenized assets, enabling AI developers to access and utilize high-quality datasets. Powered by the XnY Network, Codatta facilitates the assetification of data, allowing contributors to earn royalties based on the usage of their data assets.

Codatta (XNY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Codatta (XNY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XNY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Codatta (XNY)

Looking for how to buy Codatta? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Codatta on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Codatta How much is Codatta (XNY) worth today? The live XNY price in USD is 0.005406 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current XNY to USD price? $ 0.005406 . Check out The current price of XNY to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Codatta? The market cap for XNY is $ 13.52M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of XNY? The circulating supply of XNY is 2.50B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of XNY? XNY achieved an ATH price of 0.028917157801932714 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of XNY? XNY saw an ATL price of 0.002007819087959233 USD . What is the trading volume of XNY? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for XNY is $ 229.11K USD . Will XNY go higher this year? XNY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out XNY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

