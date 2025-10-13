Torum Price(TORUM)
-1.87%
-2.03%
-3.55%
-3.55%
Torum (TORUM) real-time price is $ 0.005381. Over the past 24 hours, TORUM traded between a low of $ 0.005339 and a high of $ 0.00556, showing active market volatility. TORUM's all-time high price is $ 2.3939493863553967, while its all-time low price is $ 0.002637578225314152.
In terms of short-term performance, TORUM has changed by -1.87% over the past hour, -2.03% over 24 hours, and -3.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
No.2246
BSC
The current Market Cap of Torum is $ 1.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 125.62K. The circulating supply of TORUM is 194.10M, with a total supply of 800000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.30M.
Track the price changes of Torum for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0001115
|-2.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000207
|-3.71%
|60 Days
|$ -0.000739
|-12.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000375
|-6.52%
Today, TORUM recorded a change of $ -0.0001115 (-2.03%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000207 (-3.71%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, TORUM saw a change of $ -0.000739 (-12.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000375 (-6.52%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Torum (TORUM)?
Check out the Torum Price History page now.
Torum is a licensed digital asset exchange and Visa-enabled crypto wallet designed for everyday users. As Malaysia's first cryptocurrency e-wallet, Torum enables you to securely trade, store, and spend your digital assets. From everyday spending to long-term holdings, Torum makes crypto simple, accessible and easy as cash.
Torum is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Torum investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check TORUM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Torum on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Torum buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
How much will Torum (TORUM) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Torum (TORUM) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Torum.
Check the Torum price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Torum (TORUM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TORUM token's extensive tokenomics now!
Looking for how to buy Torum? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Torum on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
For a more in-depth understanding of Torum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|10-13 21:33:00
|Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion
|10-13 17:20:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases
|10-13 10:50:00
|Industry Updates
Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6%
|10-12 07:40:07
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
|10-12 05:22:00
|Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
|10-11 21:42:43
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
Amount
1 TORUM = 0.005381 USD
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee