The live PlaysOut price today is 0.02729 USD. Track real-time PLAY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

PlaysOut Logo

PlaysOut Price(PLAY)

1 PLAY to USD Live Price:

$0.02729
-7.36%1D
USD
PlaysOut (PLAY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-15 11:12:30 (UTC+8)

PlaysOut (PLAY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02724
24H Low
$ 0.03322
24H High

$ 0.02724
$ 0.03322
--
--
-5.02%

-7.35%

-41.78%

-41.78%

PlaysOut (PLAY) real-time price is $ 0.02729. Over the past 24 hours, PLAY traded between a low of $ 0.02724 and a high of $ 0.03322, showing active market volatility. PLAY's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, PLAY has changed by -5.02% over the past hour, -7.35% over 24 hours, and -41.78% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PlaysOut (PLAY) Market Information

--
$ 185.03K
$ 136.45M
--
5,000,000,000
BASE

The current Market Cap of PlaysOut is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 185.03K. The circulating supply of PLAY is --, with a total supply of 5000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 136.45M.

PlaysOut (PLAY) Price History USD

Track the price changes of PlaysOut for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0021681-7.35%
30 Days$ -0.01823-40.05%
60 Days$ -0.01881-40.81%
90 Days$ +0.02229+445.80%
PlaysOut Price Change Today

Today, PLAY recorded a change of $ -0.0021681 (-7.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.

PlaysOut 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01823 (-40.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.

PlaysOut 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PLAY saw a change of $ -0.01881 (-40.81%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

PlaysOut 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.02229 (+445.80%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of PlaysOut (PLAY)?

Check out the PlaysOut Price History page now.

What is PlaysOut (PLAY)

PlaysOut is the high-performance publishing infrastructure powering the future of embedded gaming. Built for the superapp era, it enables developers to launch and scale thousands of mini-games globally through a single, seamless integration. By turning high-traffic apps into interactive gaming environments, PlaysOut boosts engagement, retention and monetization. Its open, interoperable architecture bridges Web2 and Web3, supporting ecosystem collaboration and delivering next-gen digital experiences without friction or fragmented systems. PlaysOut is a growth engine for interactive entertainment, where every tap unlocks value and every game pushes the on-chain economy forward.

PlaysOut is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PLAY staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about PlaysOut on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PlaysOut buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

PlaysOut Price Prediction (USD)

How much will PlaysOut (PLAY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your PlaysOut (PLAY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for PlaysOut.

Check the PlaysOut price prediction now!

PlaysOut (PLAY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PlaysOut (PLAY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PLAY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy PlaysOut (PLAY)

Looking for how to buy PlaysOut? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

PLAY to Local Currencies

1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to VND
718.13635
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to AUD
A$0.0417537
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to GBP
0.0201946
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to EUR
0.0234694
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to USD
$0.02729
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to MYR
RM0.1151638
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to TRY
1.1415407
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to JPY
¥4.12079
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to ARS
ARS$37.0284365
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to RUB
2.1692821
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to INR
2.4214417
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to IDR
Rp454.8331514
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to KRW
38.8192063
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to PHP
1.5847303
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to EGP
￡E.1.3003685
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to BRL
R$0.1495492
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to CAD
C$0.038206
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to BDT
3.3078209
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to NGN
39.8393065
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to COP
$106.6015625
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to ZAR
R.0.4729357
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to UAH
1.1347182
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to TZS
T.Sh.66.7235042
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to VES
Bs5.37613
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to CLP
$26.22569
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to PKR
Rs7.6892304
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to KZT
14.6640086
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to THB
฿0.8871979
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to TWD
NT$0.8356198
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to AED
د.إ0.1001543
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to CHF
Fr0.021832
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to HKD
HK$0.2120433
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to AMD
֏10.3882114
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to MAD
.د.م0.2494306
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to MXN
$0.5043192
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to SAR
ريال0.1023375
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to ETB
Br4.0129945
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to KES
KSh3.5255951
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to JOD
د.أ0.01934861
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to PLN
0.0998814
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to RON
лв0.1192573
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to SEK
kr0.2595279
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to BGN
лв0.0458472
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to HUF
Ft9.188543
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to CZK
0.5706339
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to KWD
د.ك0.00835074
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to ILS
0.0903299
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to BOB
Bs0.1874823
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to AZN
0.046393
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to TJS
SM0.2507951
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to GEL
0.0742288
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to AOA
Kz24.9678939
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to BHD
.د.ب0.01026104
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to BMD
$0.02729
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to DKK
kr0.1752018
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to HNL
L0.7128148
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to MUR
1.2406034
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to NAD
$0.4751189
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to NOK
kr0.2764477
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to NZD
$0.0474846
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to PAB
B/.0.02729
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to PGK
K0.1157096
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to QAR
ر.ق0.0987898
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to RSD
дин.2.7511049
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to UZS
soʻm328.7951051
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to ALL
L2.2754402
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to ANG
ƒ0.0488491
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to AWG
ƒ0.049122
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to BBD
$0.05458
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to BAM
KM0.0458472
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to BIF
Fr80.47821
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to BND
$0.0352041
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to BSD
$0.02729
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to JMD
$4.3683103
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to KHR
109.16
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to KMF
Fr11.57096
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to LAK
593.2608577
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to LKR
රු8.219748
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to MDL
L0.4581991
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to MGA
Ar122.376547
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to MOP
P0.2172284
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to MVR
0.417537
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to MWK
MK47.0515077
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to MZN
MT1.7441039
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to NPR
रु3.8566228
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to PYG
190.83897
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to RWF
Fr39.43405
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to SBD
$0.2245967
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to SCR
0.3831516
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to SRD
$1.0637642
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to SVC
$0.237423
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to SZL
L0.4745731
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to TMT
m0.0957879
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to TND
د.ت0.07998699
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to TTD
$0.1842075
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to UGX
Sh94.09592
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to XAF
Fr15.39156
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to XCD
$0.073683
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to XOF
Fr15.39156
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to XPF
Fr2.78358
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to BWP
P0.3654131
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to BZD
$0.05458
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to CVE
$2.5914584
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to DJF
Fr4.83033
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to DOP
$1.7181784
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to DZD
د.ج3.5577973
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to FJD
$0.0619483
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to GNF
Fr235.2398
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to GTQ
Q0.2079498
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to GYD
$5.681778
1 PlaysOut(PLAY) to ISK
kr3.30209

PlaysOut Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PlaysOut, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official PlaysOut Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PlaysOut

How much is PlaysOut (PLAY) worth today?
The live PLAY price in USD is 0.02729 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PLAY to USD price?
The current price of PLAY to USD is $ 0.02729. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of PlaysOut?
The market cap for PLAY is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PLAY?
The circulating supply of PLAY is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PLAY?
PLAY achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PLAY?
PLAY saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of PLAY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PLAY is $ 185.03K USD.
Will PLAY go higher this year?
PLAY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PLAY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
