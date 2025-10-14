The live PhyChain price today is 2.992 USD. Track real-time PHYCHAIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PHYCHAIN price trend easily at MEXC now.The live PhyChain price today is 2.992 USD. Track real-time PHYCHAIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PHYCHAIN price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About PHYCHAIN

PHYCHAIN Price Info

PHYCHAIN Whitepaper

PHYCHAIN Official Website

PHYCHAIN Tokenomics

PHYCHAIN Price Forecast

PHYCHAIN History

PHYCHAIN Buying Guide

PHYCHAIN-to-Fiat Currency Converter

PHYCHAIN Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

PhyChain Logo

PhyChain Price(PHYCHAIN)

1 PHYCHAIN to USD Live Price:

$2.992
$2.992$2.992
-6.52%1D
USD
PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 21:42:25 (UTC+8)

PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 2.968
$ 2.968$ 2.968
24H Low
$ 3.208
$ 3.208$ 3.208
24H High

$ 2.968
$ 2.968$ 2.968

$ 3.208
$ 3.208$ 3.208

--
----

--
----

-0.60%

-6.52%

+5.46%

+5.46%

PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) real-time price is $ 2.992. Over the past 24 hours, PHYCHAIN traded between a low of $ 2.968 and a high of $ 3.208, showing active market volatility. PHYCHAIN's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, PHYCHAIN has changed by -0.60% over the past hour, -6.52% over 24 hours, and +5.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) Market Information

--
----

$ 110.52K
$ 110.52K$ 110.52K

$ 5.98B
$ 5.98B$ 5.98B

--
----

2,000,000,000
2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of PhyChain is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 110.52K. The circulating supply of PHYCHAIN is --, with a total supply of 2000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.98B.

PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of PhyChain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.20868-6.52%
30 Days$ +1.586+112.80%
60 Days$ +1.674+127.01%
90 Days$ +0.8029+36.67%
PhyChain Price Change Today

Today, PHYCHAIN recorded a change of $ -0.20868 (-6.52%), reflecting its latest market activity.

PhyChain 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.586 (+112.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

PhyChain 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PHYCHAIN saw a change of $ +1.674 (+127.01%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

PhyChain 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.8029 (+36.67%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of PhyChain (PHYCHAIN)?

Check out the PhyChain Price History page now.

What is PhyChain (PHYCHAIN)

PhyChain is the world's first innovative platform based on DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) and distributed computing power technology. We are committed to unlocking the potential of billions of idle devices, building a fair and sustainable decentralized computing power network, and providing robust support for the future digital economy.

PhyChain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PhyChain investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check PHYCHAIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about PhyChain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PhyChain buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

PhyChain Price Prediction (USD)

How much will PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for PhyChain.

Check the PhyChain price prediction now!

PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PHYCHAIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy PhyChain (PHYCHAIN)

Looking for how to buy PhyChain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PhyChain on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

PHYCHAIN to Local Currencies

1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to VND
78,734.48
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to AUD
A$4.60768
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to GBP
2.244
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to EUR
2.57312
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to USD
$2.992
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to MYR
RM12.62624
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to TRY
125.15536
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to JPY
¥451.792
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to ARS
ARS$4,032.3184
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to RUB
238.13328
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to INR
265.62976
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to IDR
Rp49,866.64672
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to KRW
4,286.51872
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to PHP
174.16432
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to EGP
￡E.142.5688
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to BRL
R$16.456
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to CAD
C$4.1888
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to BDT
364.51536
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to NGN
4,374.24416
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to COP
$11,779.504
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to ZAR
R.52.18048
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to UAH
125.0656
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to TZS
T.Sh.7,351.344
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to VES
Bs577.456
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to CLP
$2,872.32
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to PKR
Rs847.3344
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to KZT
1,608.58896
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to THB
฿97.95808
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to TWD
NT$92.03392
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to AED
د.إ10.98064
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to CHF
Fr2.3936
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to HKD
HK$23.24784
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to AMD
֏1,144.5896
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to MAD
.د.م27.49648
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to MXN
$55.53152
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to SAR
ريال11.22
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to ETB
Br439.6744
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to KES
KSh386.53648
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to JOD
د.أ2.121328
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to PLN
11.01056
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to RON
лв13.13488
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to SEK
kr28.54368
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to BGN
лв5.05648
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to HUF
Ft1,013.86912
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to CZK
62.832
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to KWD
د.ك0.918544
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to ILS
9.96336
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to BOB
Bs20.67472
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to AZN
5.0864
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to TJS
SM27.49648
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to GEL
8.0784
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to AOA
Kz2,727.41744
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to BHD
.د.ب1.124992
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to BMD
$2.992
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to DKK
kr19.26848
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to HNL
L78.56992
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to MUR
136.01632
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to NAD
$51.82144
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to NOK
kr30.48848
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to NZD
$5.236
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to PAB
B/.2.992
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to PGK
K12.74592
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to QAR
ر.ق10.89088
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to RSD
дин.302.76048
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to UZS
soʻm36,487.79904
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to ALL
L250.75952
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to ANG
ƒ5.35568
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to AWG
ƒ5.35568
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to BBD
$5.984
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to BAM
KM5.05648
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to BIF
Fr8,823.408
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to BND
$3.8896
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to BSD
$2.992
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to JMD
$481.32304
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to KHR
12,016.05152
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to KMF
Fr1,268.608
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to LAK
65,043.47696
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to LKR
රු905.828
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to MDL
L50.2656
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to MGA
Ar13,417.0256
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to MOP
P23.936
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to MVR
45.7776
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to MWK
MK5,185.4352
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to MZN
MT191.1888
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to NPR
रु424.98368
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to PYG
21,069.664
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to RWF
Fr4,341.392
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to SBD
$24.62416
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to SCR
42.636
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to SRD
$116.05968
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to SVC
$26.18
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to SZL
L51.79152
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to TMT
m10.472
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to TND
د.ت8.814432
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to TTD
$20.31568
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to UGX
Sh10,280.512
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to XAF
Fr1,693.472
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to XCD
$8.0784
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to XOF
Fr1,693.472
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to XPF
Fr308.176
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to BWP
P40.27232
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to BZD
$6.01392
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to CVE
$285.5864
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to DJF
Fr532.576
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to DOP
$188.37632
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to DZD
د.ج390.12688
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to FJD
$6.82176
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to GNF
Fr26,015.44
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to GTQ
Q22.91872
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to GYD
$626.04608
1 PhyChain(PHYCHAIN) to ISK
kr365.024

PhyChain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PhyChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official PhyChain Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PhyChain

How much is PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) worth today?
The live PHYCHAIN price in USD is 2.992 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PHYCHAIN to USD price?
The current price of PHYCHAIN to USD is $ 2.992. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of PhyChain?
The market cap for PHYCHAIN is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PHYCHAIN?
The circulating supply of PHYCHAIN is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PHYCHAIN?
PHYCHAIN achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PHYCHAIN?
PHYCHAIN saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of PHYCHAIN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PHYCHAIN is $ 110.52K USD.
Will PHYCHAIN go higher this year?
PHYCHAIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PHYCHAIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 21:42:25 (UTC+8)

PhyChain (PHYCHAIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-14 20:24:00Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, SKYAI Drops Over 40% in 24h
10-14 19:19:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $624 million in the past 24 hours, over 210,000 traders liquidated
10-14 18:42:00Industry Updates
Crypto market pauses rally and turns bearish, total market cap drops to $3.93 trillion
10-14 18:27:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap breaks through $310 billion to reach new high, increasing by over $80 billion this year
10-14 17:21:00Industry Updates
Preview: Powell to deliver speech today, potentially influencing rate cut pace and monetary policy expectations
10-14 14:09:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin Falls Below $114,000, Ethereum Drops Below $4,200

Hot News

Daily Routine for MEXC Traders: Step by Step to Get Full Market Information

October 14, 2025

Web3 Reimagined: How SocialFi and InfoFi Are Building Smarter Networks

October 14, 2025

Beyond Bets, How Oracles and Prediction Markets are Shaping Trust & Compliance in Crypto

October 14, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

PHYCHAIN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PHYCHAIN
PHYCHAIN
USD
USD

1 PHYCHAIN = 2.992 USD

Trade PHYCHAIN

PHYCHAIN/USDT
$2.992
$2.992$2.992
-6.64%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee