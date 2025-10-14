The live PHT Stablecoin price today is 0.01723 USD. Track real-time PHT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PHT price trend easily at MEXC now.The live PHT Stablecoin price today is 0.01723 USD. Track real-time PHT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PHT price trend easily at MEXC now.

PHT Stablecoin Logo

PHT Stablecoin Price(PHT)

1 PHT to USD Live Price:

$0.01723
-0.05%1D
USD
PHT Stablecoin (PHT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 21:46:38 (UTC+8)

PHT Stablecoin (PHT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01718
24H Low
$ 0.01734
24H High

$ 0.01718
$ 0.01734
--
--
-0.41%

-0.05%

-0.18%

-0.18%

PHT Stablecoin (PHT) real-time price is $ 0.01723. Over the past 24 hours, PHT traded between a low of $ 0.01718 and a high of $ 0.01734, showing active market volatility. PHT's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, PHT has changed by -0.41% over the past hour, -0.05% over 24 hours, and -0.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PHT Stablecoin (PHT) Market Information

--
----

$ 8.67K
$ 4.96M
--
287,850,000
MATIC

The current Market Cap of PHT Stablecoin is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.67K. The circulating supply of PHT is --, with a total supply of 287850000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.96M.

PHT Stablecoin (PHT) Price History USD

Track the price changes of PHT Stablecoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000086-0.05%
30 Days$ -0.00049-2.77%
60 Days$ -0.00006-0.35%
90 Days$ +0.00023+1.35%
PHT Stablecoin Price Change Today

Today, PHT recorded a change of $ -0.0000086 (-0.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.

PHT Stablecoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00049 (-2.77%), showing the token's short-term performance.

PHT Stablecoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PHT saw a change of $ -0.00006 (-0.35%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

PHT Stablecoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00023 (+1.35%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is PHT Stablecoin (PHT)

PHT Stablecoin is a multi-chain, over-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the Philippine peso. It is designed to facilitate fast, low-cost remittances, on-chain payments, and programmable settlements across the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

PHT Stablecoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

PHT Stablecoin Price Prediction (USD)

PHT Stablecoin (PHT) Tokenomics

How to buy PHT Stablecoin (PHT)

PHT to Local Currencies

1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to VND
453.40745
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to AUD
A$0.0265342
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to GBP
0.0129225
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to EUR
0.0148178
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to USD
$0.01723
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to MYR
RM0.0727106
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to TRY
0.7207309
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to JPY
¥2.60173
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to ARS
ARS$23.220871
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to RUB
1.3713357
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to INR
1.5296794
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to IDR
Rp287.1665518
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to KRW
24.6847318
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to PHP
1.0029583
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to EGP
￡E.0.8210095
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to BRL
R$0.094765
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to CAD
C$0.024122
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to BDT
2.0991309
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to NGN
25.1899154
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to COP
$67.83451
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to ZAR
R.0.3004912
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to UAH
0.720214
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to TZS
T.Sh.42.33411
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to VES
Bs3.32539
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to CLP
$16.5408
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to PKR
Rs4.879536
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to KZT
9.2633649
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to THB
฿0.5641102
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to TWD
NT$0.5299948
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to AED
د.إ0.0632341
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to CHF
Fr0.013784
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to HKD
HK$0.1338771
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to AMD
֏6.5913365
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to MAD
.د.م0.1583437
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to MXN
$0.3197888
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to SAR
ريال0.0646125
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to ETB
Br2.5319485
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to KES
KSh2.2259437
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to JOD
د.أ0.01221607
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to PLN
0.0634064
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to RON
лв0.0756397
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to SEK
kr0.1643742
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to BGN
лв0.0291187
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to HUF
Ft5.8385578
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to CZK
0.36183
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to KWD
د.ك0.00528961
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to ILS
0.0573759
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to BOB
Bs0.1190593
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to AZN
0.029291
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to TJS
SM0.1583437
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to GEL
0.046521
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to AOA
Kz15.7063511
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to BHD
.د.ب0.00647848
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to BMD
$0.01723
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to DKK
kr0.1109612
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to HNL
L0.4524598
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to MUR
0.7832758
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to NAD
$0.2984236
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to NOK
kr0.1755737
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to NZD
$0.0301525
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to PAB
B/.0.01723
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to PGK
K0.0733998
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to QAR
ر.ق0.0627172
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to RSD
дин.1.7435037
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to UZS
soʻm210.1219176
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to ALL
L1.4440463
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to ANG
ƒ0.0308417
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to AWG
ƒ0.0308417
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to BBD
$0.03446
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to BAM
KM0.0291187
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to BIF
Fr50.81127
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to BND
$0.022399
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to BSD
$0.01723
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to JMD
$2.7717901
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to KHR
69.1967138
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to KMF
Fr7.30552
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to LAK
374.5652099
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to LKR
රු5.2163825
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to MDL
L0.289464
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to MGA
Ar77.264489
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to MOP
P0.13784
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to MVR
0.263619
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to MWK
MK29.861313
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to MZN
MT1.100997
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to NPR
रु2.4473492
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to PYG
121.33366
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to RWF
Fr25.00073
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to SBD
$0.1418029
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to SCR
0.2455275
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to SRD
$0.6683517
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to SVC
$0.1507625
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to SZL
L0.2982513
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to TMT
m0.060305
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to TND
د.ت0.05075958
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to TTD
$0.1169917
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to UGX
Sh59.20228
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to XAF
Fr9.75218
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to XCD
$0.046521
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to XOF
Fr9.75218
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to XPF
Fr1.77469
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to BWP
P0.2319158
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to BZD
$0.0346323
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to CVE
$1.6446035
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to DJF
Fr3.06694
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to DOP
$1.0848008
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to DZD
د.ج2.2504103
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to FJD
$0.0392844
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to GNF
Fr149.81485
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to GTQ
Q0.1319818
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to GYD
$3.6052052
1 PHT Stablecoin(PHT) to ISK
kr2.10206

PHT Stablecoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PHT Stablecoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official PHT Stablecoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PHT Stablecoin

How much is PHT Stablecoin (PHT) worth today?
The live PHT price in USD is 0.01723 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PHT to USD price?
The current price of PHT to USD is $ 0.01723. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of PHT Stablecoin?
The market cap for PHT is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PHT?
The circulating supply of PHT is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PHT?
PHT achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PHT?
PHT saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of PHT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PHT is $ 8.67K USD.
Will PHT go higher this year?
PHT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PHT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 21:46:38 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

