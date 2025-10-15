The live Nasdaq666 price today is 0.001694 USD. Track real-time NDQ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NDQ price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Nasdaq666 price today is 0.001694 USD. Track real-time NDQ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NDQ price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About NDQ

NDQ Price Info

NDQ Official Website

NDQ Tokenomics

NDQ Price Forecast

NDQ History

NDQ Buying Guide

NDQ-to-Fiat Currency Converter

NDQ Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Nasdaq666 Logo

Nasdaq666 Price(NDQ)

1 NDQ to USD Live Price:

$0.001692
$0.001692$0.001692
+4.83%1D
USD
Nasdaq666 (NDQ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-15 10:01:42 (UTC+8)

Nasdaq666 (NDQ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0016
$ 0.0016$ 0.0016
24H Low
$ 0.001818
$ 0.001818$ 0.001818
24H High

$ 0.0016
$ 0.0016$ 0.0016

$ 0.001818
$ 0.001818$ 0.001818

$ 0.047681533505841554
$ 0.047681533505841554$ 0.047681533505841554

$ 0.001585419098892263
$ 0.001585419098892263$ 0.001585419098892263

+0.17%

+4.83%

-93.11%

-93.11%

Nasdaq666 (NDQ) real-time price is $ 0.001694. Over the past 24 hours, NDQ traded between a low of $ 0.0016 and a high of $ 0.001818, showing active market volatility. NDQ's all-time high price is $ 0.047681533505841554, while its all-time low price is $ 0.001585419098892263.

In terms of short-term performance, NDQ has changed by +0.17% over the past hour, +4.83% over 24 hours, and -93.11% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Nasdaq666 (NDQ) Market Information

No.1916

$ 1.69M
$ 1.69M$ 1.69M

$ 53.36K
$ 53.36K$ 53.36K

$ 1.69M
$ 1.69M$ 1.69M

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

100.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Nasdaq666 is $ 1.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.36K. The circulating supply of NDQ is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.69M.

Nasdaq666 (NDQ) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Nasdaq666 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00007796+4.83%
30 Days$ -0.008306-83.06%
60 Days$ -0.008306-83.06%
90 Days$ -0.008306-83.06%
Nasdaq666 Price Change Today

Today, NDQ recorded a change of $ +0.00007796 (+4.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nasdaq666 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.008306 (-83.06%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nasdaq666 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NDQ saw a change of $ -0.008306 (-83.06%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nasdaq666 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.008306 (-83.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Nasdaq666 (NDQ)?

Check out the Nasdaq666 Price History page now.

What is Nasdaq666 (NDQ)

NDQ, the first crypto-native pop idol on BNB, blends virtual idol culture with financial symbolism to create a new wave of Web3 pop culture assets. Its vision is to build a “tokenized pop empire.”

Nasdaq666 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Nasdaq666 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NDQ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Nasdaq666 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Nasdaq666 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Nasdaq666 Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Nasdaq666 (NDQ) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Nasdaq666 (NDQ) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Nasdaq666.

Check the Nasdaq666 price prediction now!

Nasdaq666 (NDQ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nasdaq666 (NDQ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NDQ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Nasdaq666 (NDQ)

Looking for how to buy Nasdaq666? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Nasdaq666 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NDQ to Local Currencies

1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to VND
44.57761
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to AUD
A$0.00259182
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to GBP
0.00125356
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to EUR
0.00145684
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to USD
$0.001694
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to MYR
RM0.00714868
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to TRY
0.07086002
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to JPY
¥0.255794
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to ARS
ARS$2.2985039
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to RUB
0.13465606
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to INR
0.15035944
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to IDR
Rp28.23332204
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to KRW
2.41654182
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to PHP
0.09840446
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to EGP
￡E.0.08073604
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to BRL
R$0.00928312
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to CAD
C$0.0023716
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to BDT
0.20532974
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to NGN
2.4729859
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to COP
$6.6171875
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to ZAR
R.0.0293909
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to UAH
0.07043652
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to TZS
T.Sh.4.14179612
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to VES
Bs0.333718
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to CLP
$1.627934
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to PKR
Rs0.47730144
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to KZT
0.91025396
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to THB
฿0.05515664
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to TWD
NT$0.05202274
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to AED
د.إ0.00621698
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to CHF
Fr0.0013552
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to HKD
HK$0.01316238
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to AMD
֏0.64483804
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to MAD
.د.م0.01548316
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to MXN
$0.03130512
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to SAR
ريال0.0063525
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to ETB
Br0.2491027
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to KES
KSh0.21884786
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to JOD
د.أ0.001201046
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to PLN
0.00620004
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to RON
лв0.00741972
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to SEK
kr0.01612688
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to BGN
лв0.00284592
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to HUF
Ft0.57131844
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to CZK
0.03545542
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to KWD
د.ك0.000518364
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to ILS
0.00560714
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to BOB
Bs0.01163778
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to AZN
0.0028798
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to TJS
SM0.01556786
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to GEL
0.00460768
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to AOA
Kz1.54985754
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to BHD
.د.ب0.000636944
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to BMD
$0.001694
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to DKK
kr0.01087548
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to HNL
L0.04424728
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to MUR
0.07700924
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to NAD
$0.02949254
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to NOK
kr0.01717716
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to NZD
$0.00294756
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to PAB
B/.0.001694
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to PGK
K0.00718256
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to QAR
ر.ق0.00613228
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to RSD
дин.0.1708399
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to UZS
soʻm20.40963386
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to ALL
L0.14124572
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to ANG
ƒ0.00303226
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to AWG
ƒ0.0030492
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to BBD
$0.003388
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to BAM
KM0.00284592
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to BIF
Fr4.995606
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to BND
$0.00218526
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to BSD
$0.001694
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to JMD
$0.27115858
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to KHR
6.776
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to KMF
Fr0.718256
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to LAK
36.82608622
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to LKR
රු0.5102328
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to MDL
L0.02844226
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to MGA
Ar7.5964042
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to MOP
P0.01348424
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to MVR
0.0259182
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to MWK
MK2.92067622
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to MZN
MT0.10826354
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to NPR
रु0.23939608
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to PYG
11.846142
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to RWF
Fr2.44783
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to SBD
$0.01394162
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to SCR
0.02378376
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to SRD
$0.06603212
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to SVC
$0.0147378
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to SZL
L0.02945866
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to TMT
m0.00594594
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to TND
د.ت0.004965114
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to TTD
$0.0114345
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to UGX
Sh5.840912
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to XAF
Fr0.955416
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to XCD
$0.0045738
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to XOF
Fr0.955416
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to XPF
Fr0.172788
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to BWP
P0.02268266
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to BZD
$0.003388
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to CVE
$0.16086224
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to DJF
Fr0.299838
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to DOP
$0.10665424
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to DZD
د.ج0.2206435
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to FJD
$0.00384538
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to GNF
Fr14.60228
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to GTQ
Q0.01290828
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to GYD
$0.3526908
1 Nasdaq666(NDQ) to ISK
kr0.204974

Nasdaq666 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nasdaq666, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Nasdaq666 Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nasdaq666

How much is Nasdaq666 (NDQ) worth today?
The live NDQ price in USD is 0.001694 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NDQ to USD price?
The current price of NDQ to USD is $ 0.001694. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Nasdaq666?
The market cap for NDQ is $ 1.69M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NDQ?
The circulating supply of NDQ is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NDQ?
NDQ achieved an ATH price of 0.047681533505841554 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NDQ?
NDQ saw an ATL price of 0.001585419098892263 USD.
What is the trading volume of NDQ?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NDQ is $ 53.36K USD.
Will NDQ go higher this year?
NDQ might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NDQ price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-15 10:01:42 (UTC+8)

Nasdaq666 (NDQ) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-14 20:24:00Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, SKYAI Drops Over 40% in 24h
10-14 19:19:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $624 million in the past 24 hours, over 210,000 traders liquidated
10-14 18:42:00Industry Updates
Crypto market pauses rally and turns bearish, total market cap drops to $3.93 trillion
10-14 18:27:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap breaks through $310 billion to reach new high, increasing by over $80 billion this year
10-14 17:21:00Industry Updates
Preview: Powell to deliver speech today, potentially influencing rate cut pace and monetary policy expectations
10-14 14:09:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin Falls Below $114,000, Ethereum Drops Below $4,200

Hot News

Level Up: Inside the GameFi Ecosystem – Where Pixels Meet Profits in 2025

October 15, 2025

MEXC Launches Flip Fest Event with 5,000,000 USDT Prize Pool

October 15, 2025

Stablecoins: The Silent Tsunami Flooding Crypto’s Veins – And Why One Data Point Could Spark the Next $1 Trillion Wave

October 14, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NDQ-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NDQ
NDQ
USD
USD

1 NDQ = 0.001694 USD

Trade NDQ

NDQ/USDT
$0.001692
$0.001692$0.001692
+4.76%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee