The live Lunarbits price today is 0.0087 USD. Track real-time LUNARBITS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LUNARBITS price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Lunarbits price today is 0.0087 USD. Track real-time LUNARBITS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LUNARBITS price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 LUNARBITS to USD Live Price:

-23.00%1D
USD
Lunarbits (LUNARBITS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-15 02:56:16 (UTC+8)

Lunarbits (LUNARBITS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+4.81%

-23.00%

-51.94%

-51.94%

Lunarbits (LUNARBITS) real-time price is $ 0.0087. Over the past 24 hours, LUNARBITS traded between a low of $ 0.0079 and a high of $ 0.015, showing active market volatility. LUNARBITS's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, LUNARBITS has changed by +4.81% over the past hour, -23.00% over 24 hours, and -51.94% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lunarbits (LUNARBITS) Market Information

$ 2.38K
$ 2.38K$ 2.38K

$ 1.93M
$ 1.93M$ 1.93M

222,222,222
222,222,222 222,222,222

BTCRUNES

The current Market Cap of Lunarbits is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.38K. The circulating supply of LUNARBITS is --, with a total supply of 222222222. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.93M.

Lunarbits (LUNARBITS) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Lunarbits for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002599-23.00%
30 Days$ -0.0556-86.47%
60 Days$ -0.1077-92.53%
90 Days$ -0.2313-96.38%
Lunarbits Price Change Today

Today, LUNARBITS recorded a change of $ -0.002599 (-23.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Lunarbits 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0556 (-86.47%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Lunarbits 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LUNARBITS saw a change of $ -0.1077 (-92.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Lunarbits 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2313 (-96.38%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Lunarbits (LUNARBITS)?

Check out the Lunarbits Price History page now.

What is Lunarbits (LUNARBITS)

Lunarbits were launched on the SpaceX Falcon 9 in a private payload (Lunaprise Mission) curated by Lunarbits founders at Space Blue and now their twins are inscribed bitcoin ordinal runes token reward for the Space Blue artist ecosystem which includes artists from Justin Timberlake, KPop stars, Taylor Swift, professional athletes, and 222 content projects that reaches a fan base of over 2.5 billion worldwide, all whose memorabilia and music is now archived in the first museum on the moon and will be monetized to collectors and fans worldwide.

Lunarbits is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LUNARBITS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Lunarbits on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.



Lunarbits Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Lunarbits (LUNARBITS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Lunarbits (LUNARBITS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Lunarbits.

Check the Lunarbits price prediction now!

Lunarbits (LUNARBITS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lunarbits (LUNARBITS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LUNARBITS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Lunarbits (LUNARBITS)



Lunarbits Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Lunarbits, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Lunarbits Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lunarbits

How much is Lunarbits (LUNARBITS) worth today?
The live LUNARBITS price in USD is 0.0087 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LUNARBITS to USD price?
The current price of LUNARBITS to USD is $ 0.0087. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Lunarbits?
The market cap for LUNARBITS is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LUNARBITS?
The circulating supply of LUNARBITS is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LUNARBITS?
LUNARBITS achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LUNARBITS?
LUNARBITS saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of LUNARBITS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LUNARBITS is $ 2.38K USD.
Will LUNARBITS go higher this year?
LUNARBITS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LUNARBITS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Lunarbits (LUNARBITS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-14 20:24:00Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, SKYAI Drops Over 40% in 24h
10-14 19:19:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $624 million in the past 24 hours, over 210,000 traders liquidated
10-14 18:42:00Industry Updates
Crypto market pauses rally and turns bearish, total market cap drops to $3.93 trillion
10-14 18:27:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap breaks through $310 billion to reach new high, increasing by over $80 billion this year
10-14 17:21:00Industry Updates
Preview: Powell to deliver speech today, potentially influencing rate cut pace and monetary policy expectations
10-14 14:09:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin Falls Below $114,000, Ethereum Drops Below $4,200

Disclaimer

