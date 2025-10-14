The live Lucidai price today is 0.000023 USD. Track real-time LUCI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LUCI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Lucidai price today is 0.000023 USD. Track real-time LUCI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LUCI price trend easily at MEXC now.

Lucidai Logo

Lucidai Price(LUCI)

1 LUCI to USD Live Price:

$0.000023
+9.52%1D
USD
Lucidai (LUCI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 21:46:31 (UTC+8)

Lucidai (LUCI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000018
24H Low
$ 0.00003
24H High

$ 0.000018

$ 0.00003

Lucidai (LUCI) real-time price is $ 0.000023. Over the past 24 hours, LUCI traded between a low of $ 0.000018 and a high of $ 0.00003, showing active market volatility. LUCI's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, LUCI has changed by +9.52% over the past hour, +9.52% over 24 hours, and -25.81% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lucidai (LUCI) Market Information

--

$ 16.36K
$ 16.36K

$ 230.00K
$ 230.00K

--

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of Lucidai is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.36K. The circulating supply of LUCI is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 230.00K.

Lucidai (LUCI) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Lucidai for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000002+9.52%
30 Days$ -0.000029-55.77%
60 Days$ -0.000977-97.70%
90 Days$ -0.000977-97.70%
Lucidai Price Change Today

Today, LUCI recorded a change of $ +0.000002 (+9.52%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Lucidai 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000029 (-55.77%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Lucidai 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LUCI saw a change of $ -0.000977 (-97.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Lucidai 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000977 (-97.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Lucidai (LUCI)?

Check out the Lucidai Price History page now.

What is Lucidai (LUCI)

Lucidai was born to bridge human emotion and decentralized technology. By interpreting the most personal expressions of the subconscious — dreams — and connecting them to curated crypto opportunities, Lucidai creates a new, emotional on-ramp into Web3.

Lucidai is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Lucidai investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LUCI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Lucidai on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Lucidai buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Lucidai Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Lucidai (LUCI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Lucidai (LUCI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Lucidai.

Check the Lucidai price prediction now!

Lucidai (LUCI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lucidai (LUCI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LUCI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Lucidai (LUCI)

Looking for how to buy Lucidai? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Lucidai on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LUCI to Local Currencies

1 Lucidai(LUCI) to VND
0.605245
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to AUD
A$0.00003542
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to GBP
0.00001725
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to EUR
0.00001978
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to USD
$0.000023
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to MYR
RM0.00009706
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to TRY
0.00096209
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to JPY
¥0.003473
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to ARS
ARS$0.0309971
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to RUB
0.00183057
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to INR
0.00204194
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to IDR
Rp0.38333318
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to KRW
0.03295118
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to PHP
0.00133883
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to EGP
￡E.0.00109595
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to BRL
R$0.0001265
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to CAD
C$0.0000322
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to BDT
0.00280209
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to NGN
0.03362554
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to COP
$0.090551
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to ZAR
R.0.00040112
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to UAH
0.0009614
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to TZS
T.Sh.0.056511
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to VES
Bs0.004439
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to CLP
$0.02208
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to PKR
Rs0.0065136
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to KZT
0.01236549
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to THB
฿0.00075302
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to TWD
NT$0.00070748
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to AED
د.إ0.00008441
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to CHF
Fr0.0000184
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to HKD
HK$0.00017871
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to AMD
֏0.00879865
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to MAD
.د.م0.00021137
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to MXN
$0.00042688
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to SAR
ريال0.00008625
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to ETB
Br0.00337985
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to KES
KSh0.00297137
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to JOD
د.أ0.000016307
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to PLN
0.00008464
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to RON
лв0.00010097
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to SEK
kr0.00021942
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to BGN
лв0.00003887
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to HUF
Ft0.00779378
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to CZK
0.000483
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to KWD
د.ك0.000007061
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to ILS
0.00007659
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to BOB
Bs0.00015893
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to AZN
0.0000391
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to TJS
SM0.00021137
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to GEL
0.0000621
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to AOA
Kz0.02096611
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to BHD
.د.ب0.000008648
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to BMD
$0.000023
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to DKK
kr0.00014812
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to HNL
L0.00060398
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to MUR
0.00104558
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to NAD
$0.00039836
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to NOK
kr0.00023437
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to NZD
$0.00004025
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to PAB
B/.0.000023
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to PGK
K0.00009798
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to QAR
ر.ق0.00008372
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to RSD
дин.0.00232737
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to UZS
soʻm0.28048776
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to ALL
L0.00192763
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to ANG
ƒ0.00004117
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to AWG
ƒ0.00004117
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to BBD
$0.000046
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to BAM
KM0.00003887
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to BIF
Fr0.067827
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to BND
$0.0000299
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to BSD
$0.000023
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to JMD
$0.00370001
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to KHR
0.09236938
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to KMF
Fr0.009752
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to LAK
0.49999999
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to LKR
රු0.00696325
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to MDL
L0.0003864
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to MGA
Ar0.1031389
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to MOP
P0.000184
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to MVR
0.0003519
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to MWK
MK0.0398613
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to MZN
MT0.0014697
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to NPR
रु0.00326692
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to PYG
0.161966
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to RWF
Fr0.033373
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to SBD
$0.00018929
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to SCR
0.00032775
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to SRD
$0.00089217
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to SVC
$0.00020125
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to SZL
L0.00039813
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to TMT
m0.0000805
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to TND
د.ت0.000067758
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to TTD
$0.00015617
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to UGX
Sh0.079028
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to XAF
Fr0.013018
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to XCD
$0.0000621
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to XOF
Fr0.013018
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to XPF
Fr0.002369
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to BWP
P0.00030958
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to BZD
$0.00004623
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to CVE
$0.00219535
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to DJF
Fr0.004094
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to DOP
$0.00144808
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to DZD
د.ج0.00300403
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to FJD
$0.00005244
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to GNF
Fr0.199985
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to GTQ
Q0.00017618
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to GYD
$0.00481252
1 Lucidai(LUCI) to ISK
kr0.002806

Lucidai Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Lucidai, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Lucidai Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lucidai

How much is Lucidai (LUCI) worth today?
The live LUCI price in USD is 0.000023 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LUCI to USD price?
The current price of LUCI to USD is $ 0.000023. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Lucidai?
The market cap for LUCI is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LUCI?
The circulating supply of LUCI is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LUCI?
LUCI achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LUCI?
LUCI saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of LUCI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LUCI is $ 16.36K USD.
Will LUCI go higher this year?
LUCI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LUCI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 21:46:31 (UTC+8)

Lucidai (LUCI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-14 20:24:00Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, SKYAI Drops Over 40% in 24h
10-14 19:19:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $624 million in the past 24 hours, over 210,000 traders liquidated
10-14 18:42:00Industry Updates
Crypto market pauses rally and turns bearish, total market cap drops to $3.93 trillion
10-14 18:27:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap breaks through $310 billion to reach new high, increasing by over $80 billion this year
10-14 17:21:00Industry Updates
Preview: Powell to deliver speech today, potentially influencing rate cut pace and monetary policy expectations
10-14 14:09:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin Falls Below $114,000, Ethereum Drops Below $4,200

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

