The live Lnfi Network price today is 0.01502 USD.

Lnfi Network Price(LN)

$0.01503
-1.24%1D
Lnfi Network (LN) Live Price Chart
Lnfi Network (LN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.015
24H Low
$ 0.01531
24H High

$ 0.015
$ 0.01531
$ 0.05001155640310774
$ 0.01459457357577082
+0.06%

-1.24%

-12.73%

-12.73%

Lnfi Network (LN) real-time price is $ 0.01502. Over the past 24 hours, LN traded between a low of $ 0.015 and a high of $ 0.01531, showing active market volatility. LN's all-time high price is $ 0.05001155640310774, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01459457357577082.

In terms of short-term performance, LN has changed by +0.06% over the past hour, -1.24% over 24 hours, and -12.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lnfi Network (LN) Market Information

No.1989

$ 1.43M
$ 54.65K
$ 15.02M
94.92M
1,000,000,000
150,000,000
9.49%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Lnfi Network is $ 1.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.65K. The circulating supply of LN is 94.92M, with a total supply of 150000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.02M.

Lnfi Network (LN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Lnfi Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0001887-1.24%
30 Days$ -0.00633-29.65%
60 Days$ -0.00633-29.65%
90 Days$ -0.00498-24.90%
Lnfi Network Price Change Today

Today, LN recorded a change of $ -0.0001887 (-1.24%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Lnfi Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00633 (-29.65%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Lnfi Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LN saw a change of $ -0.00633 (-29.65%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Lnfi Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00498 (-24.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Lnfi Network (LN)?

Check out the Lnfi Network Price History page now.

What is Lnfi Network (LN)

Lnfi Network unlocks multi-asset DeFi on the Lightning Network through next-generation financial infrastructure, enabling users to trade, earn, and manage Bitcoin, Taproot Assets, and RGB assets via LightningFi.

Lnfi Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Lnfi Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Lnfi Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Lnfi Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Lnfi Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Lnfi Network (LN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Lnfi Network (LN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Lnfi Network.

Check the Lnfi Network price prediction now!

Lnfi Network (LN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lnfi Network (LN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Lnfi Network (LN)

Looking for how to buy Lnfi Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Lnfi Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LN to Local Currencies

Lnfi Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Lnfi Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Lnfi Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lnfi Network

How much is Lnfi Network (LN) worth today?
The live LN price in USD is 0.01502 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LN to USD price?
The current price of LN to USD is $ 0.01502. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Lnfi Network?
The market cap for LN is $ 1.43M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LN?
The circulating supply of LN is 94.92M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LN?
LN achieved an ATH price of 0.05001155640310774 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LN?
LN saw an ATL price of 0.01459457357577082 USD.
What is the trading volume of LN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LN is $ 54.65K USD.
Will LN go higher this year?
LN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
