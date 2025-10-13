The live John Tsubasa Rivals price today is 0.01543 USD. Track real-time JOHN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore JOHN price trend easily at MEXC now.The live John Tsubasa Rivals price today is 0.01543 USD. Track real-time JOHN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore JOHN price trend easily at MEXC now.

John Tsubasa Rivals Logo

John Tsubasa Rivals Price(JOHN)

1 JOHN to USD Live Price:

+2.25%1D
USD
John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 04:15:40 (UTC+8)

John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+0.06%

+2.25%

+1.18%

+1.18%

John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) real-time price is $ 0.01543. Over the past 24 hours, JOHN traded between a low of $ 0.01475 and a high of $ 0.01558, showing active market volatility. JOHN's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, JOHN has changed by +0.06% over the past hour, +2.25% over 24 hours, and +1.18% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) Market Information

KLAY

The current Market Cap of John Tsubasa Rivals is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 166.15K. The circulating supply of JOHN is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.43M.

John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of John Tsubasa Rivals for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0003395+2.25%
30 Days$ -0.00092-5.63%
60 Days$ -0.00263-14.57%
90 Days$ +0.00543+54.30%
John Tsubasa Rivals Price Change Today

Today, JOHN recorded a change of $ +0.0003395 (+2.25%), reflecting its latest market activity.

John Tsubasa Rivals 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00092 (-5.63%), showing the token's short-term performance.

John Tsubasa Rivals 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, JOHN saw a change of $ -0.00263 (-14.57%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

John Tsubasa Rivals 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00543 (+54.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN)?

Check out the John Tsubasa Rivals Price History page now.

What is John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN)

Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS- | Mini App is a next-generation football game that combines the globally beloved Captain Tsubasa with the power of Web3. JOHN plays a crucial role in supporting the growth of the entire ecosystem as the game evolves, ensuring that players can enjoy its long-term value.

John Tsubasa Rivals is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your John Tsubasa Rivals investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check JOHN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about John Tsubasa Rivals on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your John Tsubasa Rivals buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

John Tsubasa Rivals Price Prediction (USD)

How much will John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for John Tsubasa Rivals.

Check the John Tsubasa Rivals price prediction now!

John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JOHN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN)

Looking for how to buy John Tsubasa Rivals? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase John Tsubasa Rivals on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

JOHN to Local Currencies

John Tsubasa Rivals Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of John Tsubasa Rivals, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official John Tsubasa Rivals Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About John Tsubasa Rivals

How much is John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) worth today?
The live JOHN price in USD is 0.01543 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current JOHN to USD price?
The current price of JOHN to USD is $ 0.01543. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of John Tsubasa Rivals?
The market cap for JOHN is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of JOHN?
The circulating supply of JOHN is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of JOHN?
JOHN achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of JOHN?
JOHN saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of JOHN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for JOHN is $ 166.15K USD.
Will JOHN go higher this year?
JOHN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out JOHN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-13 21:33:00Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion
10-13 17:20:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases
10-13 10:50:00Industry Updates
Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6%
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days

Hot News

The Ethereum Enigma: How Layer 2s Are Quietly Rewriting the Rules of Crypto – And What Happens When the Bridge Finally Breaks?

October 13, 2025

From Net Flows to Funding Rates: How Traders Can Use Stablecoin Metrics for Smarter Strategies

October 13, 2025

AI-Powered Trading on MEXC: Smarter Orders, Smoother Workflow

October 13, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

